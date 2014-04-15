* Anti-EU party on course to poll strongly in European vote
* Former party member queries leader's expenses use
* UKIP leader denies fraud, says victim of political smear
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, April 15 The leader of Britain's anti-EU
UK Independence Party (UKIP) denied wrongdoing on Tuesday after
a former party member referred him to the European Union's
anti-fraud office less than six weeks before elections to the
European Parliament.
UKIP, which wants Britain to leave the EU and an end to
"open door" immigration, is forecast to poll strongly in the
vote, an achievement it hopes will pave the way for it to win
its first seats in the British parliament next year.
Styling itself as an antidote to the mainstream politicians
it says are self-serving, the party has siphoned off support
from all three main parties, and its leader, Nigel Farage, has
become a regular on British television screens.
But on Tuesday, an unnamed former UKIP official queried
whether Farage was using the expense allowances he gets as a
member of the European Parliament (MEP) to fund one of his
offices in Britain, as he says, or whether he uses it for other
purposes.
The official, who sent a formal complaint about the matter
to Olaf, the EU's anti-fraud office, said the running costs for
his office were minimal since it was rent-free, questioning how
tens of thousands of pounds earmarked for the building had
actually been spent.
Farage angrily denied any wrongdoing, saying he was the
victim of a "political smear" campaign. Any money he had spent
had been disbursed "within the rules," he said.
"It's paid into the member's bank account and it's up to the
member to spend as he or she chooses. I've used it to campaign
in the United Kingdom and I've done it within the rules," he
told BBC TV.
The unidentified person making the allegations against him
was a convicted criminal, he added, and therefore lacked
credibility.
MEPs like Farage are not required to file receipts to
account for such expenditure and Olaf has not yet agreed to look
into the matter and may decide not to.
Farage accused The Times, the newspaper which first
published the claims, of trying to "bring down" UKIP, saying it
supported Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives instead.
The Times is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
The media tycoon hosted a dinner for Farage in London last year
but has so far declined to endorse him, despite recognising him
as an effective politician.
The Times could not immediately be reached for comment.
A Guardian ICM poll published on Tuesday which asked people
how they would vote in the European elections showed UKIP on 20
percent, the Conservatives on 25 percent, and Labour on 36
percent. Other polls have put UKIP ahead of the Conservatives.
(Additonal reporting by William James; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)