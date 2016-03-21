LONDON, March 21 The British government will
make no further cuts to the welfare budget following a senior
minister's resignation over changes to disability and welfare
payments, his successor said on Monday.
Iain Duncan Smith quit his post of Work and Pensions
Secretary on Friday with a fierce critique of the latest round
of cuts to welfare budgets announced as part of finance minister
George Osborne's budget statement last week and plunging the
ruling Conservatives into a crisis.
The government has said it would no longer go ahead with the
planned savings of 4.4 billion pounds ($6.33 billion) from
disability benefits over the next five years, which many
Conservative lawmakers had threatened to block.
Duncan Smith's successor, Stephen Crabb, said on Monday
these would not be replaced with cuts elsewhere to the welfare
budget, which has already been one of the principal targets in
Osborne's efforts to reduce the budget deficit.
"We won't be seeking alternative offsetting savings and as a
government we are not seeking further savings from the welfare
budget," he told parliament, saying the decision had come after
discussions with Osborne and Prime Minister David Cameron over
the weekend.
"The events of recent days demonstrate that we need to take
time to reflect on how best we support and transform people's
lives."
($1 = 0.6948 pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)