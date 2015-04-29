(Adds detail, comment)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, April 29 The British government must
submit new plans to the European Commission by Dec. 31 to tackle
the harmful air pollutant nitrogen dioxide, the UK Supreme Court
ruled on Wednesday.
The court said last year the government had breached an EU
directive which puts a limit on certain air pollutants.
On nitrogen dioxide (NO2), member states were supposed to
comply with the limits in 2010, but could extend that to 2015 if
they delivered plans to deal with high levels of the gas, which
is produced mainly by diesel engines and causes respiratory
illnesses.
UK government data last year showed only five out of a total
43 pollution zones in Britain would comply by 2015, 15 zones by
2020, 38 by 2025 and 40 by 2030. The remaining three zones -
Greater London, the West Midlands and West Yorkshire urban areas
- will not even comply by 2030, the data showed.
"During the five years of breach, the prospects of early
compliance have become worse, not better," judges said in a
court ruling document.
Legal representation for Britain's Secretary of State for
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the government intended
to submit new air quality plans by the end of this year and that
measures were planned to combat NO2, such as an ultra-low
emissions zone in central London from 2020.
However, the Supreme Court issued a "mandatory" order which
forces new plans to be prepared to a specific deadline, even if
a different government is formed after the May 7 general
election.
"The new government, whatever its political complexion,
should be left in no doubt as to the need for immediate action
to address this issue. The only realistic way to achieve this is
a mandatory order requiring new plans (..) to be prepared within
a defined timetable," judges said in the court ruling document.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Gareth Jones)