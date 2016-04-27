(Updates with government comment)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, April 27 A government plan to tackle air
pollution in five major cities in Britain by 2020 will not be
enough and more urgent action needs to be taken, lawmakers said
on Wednesday.
Britain has some of the highest levels in Europe of the
pollutant nitrogen dioxide, which is produced by diesel
vehicles, and has already breached EU limits.
Last year, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural
Affairs (Defra) said it would introduce so-called clean air
zones in areas of Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Derby and
Southampton by 2020 in a bid to improve air quality.
Vehicles such as old buses, taxis, coaches and lorries will
have to pay a charge to enter these zones but private passenger
cars will not be charged.
Plans have already been announced to improve air quality in
London by 2025, such as introducing an ultra-low emissions zone
and retro-fitting buses and new taxis.
However, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
parliamentary committee said the schemes do not go far enough to
tackle air pollution.
"Only five cities - Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Derby and
Southampton - will have new powers to charge polluting vehicles
to enter new clean air zones," Neil Parish, a Conservative
deputy who heads the committee, said in a statement.
"Councils in the dozens of other English cities currently
exceeding EU pollution limits must also be given the option of
using such powers if their communities support action," he
added.
Following the admission by Volkswagen that it
used software to cheat EU vehicle emissions tests, the UK
government should ensure that vehicle company marketing claims
are accurate and should work with the EU to establish tougher
standards that cut vehicle emissions on the roads, the committee
said.
The government should also consider introducing a diesel
scrappage scheme for older vehicles and more modern farming
practices to cut greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants,
it added.
"Tackling air quality is a priority for this government and
our plans set out how we will achieve this through continued
investment in clean technologies and by encouraging the uptake
of low emission vehicles," a spokesman for Defra said in
response to the report.
"Later this year we will also consult on a Clean Air Zone
framework that will give local authorities the flexibility to
make decisions about their own areas while ensuring a
co-ordinated approach across the UK," he added.
