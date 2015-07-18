By Anastasia Gorelova
| LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 Thousands of girls queued to
audition in east London on Saturday for a chance to co-star in
the planned Harry Potter spin-off movie "Fantastic Beasts and
Where to Find Them".
Whoever gets the role will star alongside Academy Award
winner Eddie Redmayne, who will portray "magizoologist" Newt
Scamander.
Some girls queued from as early as 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) for the
auditions, having traveled from all over Britain to the ExCel
exhibition centre in London's Docklands, in the hope of entering
J.K. Rowling's world of magic in the eagerly anticipated film.
Movie group Warner Bros and the film makers are looking for
a girl aged between eight and 12 to take on the role of Modesty,
a character they describe as "a haunted young girl with an inner
strength and stillness".
Modesty also "has an ability to see deep into people and
understand them".
Eleven-year-old Holly said she had taken the audition
seriously with a lot of preparation. "I really love Harry
Potter, I love the magic and everything. It's really
imaginative.
"And I love acting. Yeah, and I just kind of started to
consider the character, and I, like, almost put myself in her
shoes."
Josephine, 12, and her sister Elisa, 9, had practiced their
lines together. "Me and my sister, we just practiced doing some
lines together, just learning stuff. We are thinking about the
character because she is haunted."
But some, like Taylor, had only just found out about the
audition and came to try their luck. "I didn't really prepare
because my mum just told me about it. I've done shows before."
The doors opened at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) to reveal a stream of
hopefuls seeking the chance to become the next Emma Watson, who
starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series.
Kaitlyn traveled from Manchester in northern England and was
one of the first to get a certificate acknowledging her
participation.
"We got our picture taken, we went in, told them information
about us, and then we ... got into a circle and we jumped in the
middle doing an action and a sound," she said, describing her
audition experience.
The story, set in New York and based on Rowling's book of
the same name featuring dozens of imaginary creatures such as
the Billywig, Flobberworm and Snidget, is the author's first
screenplay.
It is said to take place some 70 years before the events in
the hugely successfully Harry Potter saga.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and David Holmes)