UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, July 8 Harry Potter has returned, in a short story posted online by J.K. Rowling that features her best-selling hero at a school reunion, approaching the age of 34 and showing a few grey hairs.
Written as an article in the fictional Daily Prophet newspaper under the headline "Dumbledore's Army Reunites at Quidditch World Cup Final", the 1,500-word story also features the two other main characters in the Harry Potter trio, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley - now married to each other.
Potter, Rowling writes, has clung to some aspects of his youth:
"About to turn 34, there are a couple of threads of silver in the famous ... black hair, but he continues to wear the distinctive round glasses that some might say are better suited to a style-deficient 12-year-old."
As the trio watch the final of the Quidditch contest - the celebrated Hogwarts sport involving flying broomsticks and enchanted balls - Rita Skeeter, a vicious journalist from previous novels, discusses their lives in a gossip column.
The seven Harry Potter novels, the first of which was published in 1997, became the best-selling book series ever and has been adapted into a multibillion-dollar film franchise.
The new story, on Rowling's website Pottermore, an interactive site for fans begun in 2011, is here (Reporting by Tess Little; Editing by Larry King)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.