By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, April 27 Britain should set a 2030
emissions target for the power industry to encourage investment
in new low-carbon power plants and keep the country on track for
its climate targets, a parliamentary committee said on
Wednesday.
"The UK can't afford any further delays when it comes to
replacing dirty power stations," Angus MacNeil, chair of the
Energy and Climate Change Select Committee, said in a statement.
"Investors need certainty and setting a decarbonisation
target for the electricity sector would signal the government's
commitment to phasing out fossil fuels," he said.
The government plans to close coal-fired power plants by
2025 to help to meet environmental targets but lack of
incentives to invest in replacement plants could contribute to
power shortages.
And sudden policy changes last year, such as the scrapping
of support for onshore wind farms, has undermined investors'
confidence.
To restore confidence the committee said the government
should set a target to cut power industry emissions below 100
grammes of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour (g/CO2/kWh) by 2030.
This would limit the use of gas-fired power as back up for
when renewable plants are not running.
Britain already has a legally binding target to cut
emissions by 80 percent on 1990 levels by 2050. To meet this,
the government sets five-yearly carbon budgets.
The Energy and Climate Change Select Committee said the
government should endorse the fifth carbon budget (2028-2032) to
cut emissions by 57 percent on 1990 levels by 2030, as set out
by advisory body the Committee on Climate Change last year.
In the past, the government has mostly heeded the Committee
on Climate Change's advice, approving all the carbon budgets
that it has proposed so far.
The country is on track to achieve its carbon budgets to
2022 but the government has previously said it risks missing the
fourth, 2023-27 budget, which needs a reduction of 50 percent by
2025.
"We are determined to meet our climate change commitments in
the most cost-effective way so we can keep bills as low as
possible," a spokeswoman for the Department of Energy and
Climate Change said.
"We are considering the advice of the Committee on Climate
Change and will set the fifth carbon budget in due course," she
said.
