LONDON Jan 17 RWE has captured the
first tonne of carbon in a UK pilot project, the company said on
Thursday, bringing it a step closer to applying a technology
that could significantly reduce climate-warming emissions from
power plants.
Over the next two years, the project at RWE's Aberthaw coal
plant in Wales will test retrieving carbon emitted by 3
megawatts (MW) of generation capacity and indicate whether
carbon capture technology can be expanded to a full-sized power
plant, a spokesman said.
"This pilot plant at Aberthaw will provide invaluable data
on the viability of capturing carbon at an industrial scale, and
help RWE to better understand how this technology could be used
to reduce carbon emissions at coal-fired power stations," said
Kevin Nix, UK head of hard coal and gas at RWE's generation
unit.
Carbon capture remains unproven at industrial scale and
costly to build, but if developed at large scale can curb carbon
emission from fossil fuel-fired power plants.
The technology used at Aberthaw was developed by Shell-owned
Cansolv Technologies and can capture around 50 tonnes
of carbon per day.
RWE said it will be working with the UK's Environment Agency
to track the impact of the carbon capture process on the
surroundings of the power station.
Britain last year shortlisted four projects with full-scale
carbon capture technology which also bury the carbon retrieved
for a one-billion pound ($1.60 billion) funding competition.