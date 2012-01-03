* Scottish customers worst affected
* Grid operators issues power system disturbance warning
* Storms also delayed LNG delivery on Tuesday
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 3 More than 100,000 homes lost
their electricity supply in Britain on Tuesday as storms of up
to 90 miles-per-hour uprooted trees which knocked out
transmission lines and flying debris damaged power
infrastructure, electricity suppliers said.
SSE Power Distribution, which supplies electricity
in Scotland and southern England, said 63,000 customers were
disconnected on Tuesday, while 40,000 customers at Scottish
Power Energy Networks in Scotland and north-west
England were also without electricity.
"The biggest issue affecting the electricity network has
been uprooted trees and other debris blown on to overhead power
lines, which has caused damage and brought down the power lines
in some areas," a spokesman for Scottish Power said.
"The winds have also caused structural damage and closed
many roads, making it hard for engineers to access faults."
Other power network operators in England also said customers
were cut off on Tuesday, but transmission was restored in the
afternoon and the number of customers affected was smaller than
in Scotland.
SSE and Scottish Power said they had mobilised around 1,000
engineers to tackle the supply cuts, but strong winds made it
dangerous for workers to get to problem zones in certain areas.
"The company cancelled all non-essential maintenance work,
and has drafted in extra engineers from England in order to help
with the emergency response," the Scottish Power spokesman said.
Britain's high-voltage power network operator National Grid
also issued a warning on Tuesday about system
disturbances between 0900-1800 GMT due to the storms.
"(There is a) high risk of circuit trippings and distruption
to supplies in Scotland and North of England due to high winds,"
the company said in a system warning.
EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power
producer, also reduced output at its Scottish Hunterston B
nuclear reactors following a request from National Grid so the
network operator can better manage power distribution while
supply cuts are ongoing.
Storms also delayed the delivery of a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) cargo to Britain's Isle of Grain terminal on Tuesday as
wind speeds were too high to allow the huge vessel to berth.