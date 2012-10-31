LONDON Oct 31 UK electricity demand is expected
to drop by 500 megawatts (MW) in the early evening on Wednesday
as parents take their children out of doors for Halloween
instead of cooking dinner, the country's network operator said.
"Instead of putting the kettle on and making tea, (parents)
go out with the children, so it disrupts the usual pattern," a
spokeswoman for National Grid said.
"It's been a pattern over the past couple of years for
Halloween."
A reduction of 500 MW in demand equates to the energy used
by around 200,000 kettles.
The network operator forecast electricity demand to peak at
50,675 MW at 1700 GMT on Wednesday, when power generation is
expected to reach 51,008 MW.