LONDON Nov 25 A British parliamentary committee
will ask energy regulator Ofgem to investigate possible
electricity market manipulation after concerns emerged about
prices paid to a power plant to keep generating during a
shortage period.
On the afternoon of Nov. 4, grid operator National Grid
called on the energy sector for extra supply to fill a gap in
power needs after some power plants failed, in a so-called NISM
(notification of inadequate supply margin).
A NISM is a signal to the market that the safety cushion
between demand and available supply needs to be bigger.
Generators respond by either increasing their available output
or bringing additional power online.
National Grid subsequently cancelled the NISM by the evening
of Nov. 4 when sufficient generation came forward.
However, in a hearing with National Grid on Tuesday, the
energy and climate change select committee said Calon Energy's
Severn Power gas plant in Wales had reduced its output ahead of
the shortage and then National Grid had to pay it up to 2,500
pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to generate electricity during
the shortage period.
British wholesale power prices currently trade at around 40
pounds per MWh.
"There is uncertainty around the events of November 4, but
it is crucial that Ofgem establish whether major electricity
generators are manipulating power prices during periods of
insufficient supply," Angus MacNeil, chair of the energy and
climate change committee, said on Wednesday.
"We will be writing to the energy regulator to ensure that
it examines such potential abuses of the system," he added.
Neither Ofgem nor Calon Energy was immediately available for
comment.
At the hearing on Tuesday, Cordi O'Hara, director of
National Grid, said: "It is a free market and generators will
create their own bidding strategies."
"On that day, we would expect prices to rise to reflect a
shortage and incentivise any additional marginal generation to
make itself available."
The committee said on Tuesday that Britain could pay around
20 million pounds this winter on NISMs. The NISM on Nov. 4 was
the first to be issued since February 2012.
