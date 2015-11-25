(Updates with comment from Calon Energy and Ofgem)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON Nov 25 A British parliamentary committee
will ask energy regulator Ofgem to investigate possible
electricity market manipulation after a power plant benefited
from a steep rise in prices during a shortage period.
On the afternoon of Nov. 4, grid operator National Grid
called on the energy sector for extra supply to fill a
gap in power needs after some power plants failed, in a
so-called NISM (notification of inadequate supply margin).
A NISM is a signal to the market that the safety cushion
between demand and available supply needs to be bigger.
Generators respond by either increasing their available output
or bringing additional power online.
National Grid cancelled the NISM later the same day when
sufficient generation came forward.
However, in a hearing with National Grid on Tuesday,
Parliament's energy and climate change select committee said
Calon Energy's Severn Power 632-megawatt gas plant in Wales had
reduced its output ahead of the shortage and then National Grid
had to pay it up to 2,500 pounds ($3,765) per megawatt-hour
(MWh) to generate electricity during the shortage period.
British wholesale power prices currently trade at around 40
pounds per MWh.
"There is uncertainty around the events of November 4, but
it is crucial that Ofgem establish whether major electricity
generators are manipulating power prices during periods of
insufficient supply," Angus MacNeil, chair of the energy and
climate change committee, said on Wednesday.
"We will be writing to the energy regulator to ensure that
it examines such potential abuses of the system," he added.
Andrew Mackintosh, spokesman for Calon Energy, said when
National Grid issued the NISM, Severn power station was
contracted to run until 1500 GMT. At that time, the plant
started to ramp down in line with normal market procedure.
"Reports saying that Calon made Severn unavailable at any
stage throughout the NISM period are untrue ... All regulations
were adhered to," Mackintosh said.
Ofgem said it does not comment on whether behaviour by
market participants constitutes a breach of regulations.
At the hearing on Tuesday, Cordi O'Hara, director of
National Grid, said: "It is a free market and generators will
create their own bidding strategies."
"On that day, we would expect prices to rise to reflect a
shortage and incentivise any additional marginal generation to
make itself available."
The committee said on Tuesday that Britain could pay around
20 million pounds this winter on NISMs. The NISM on Nov. 4 was
the first to be issued since February 2012.
($1 = 0.6640 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)