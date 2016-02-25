LONDON Feb 25 The European Investment Bank
has agreed to provide 500 million pounds ($699 million)
to UK Power Networks to improve energy
infrastructure in southern and eastern England, it said on
Thursday.
UK Power Networks, which distributes 27 percent of
electricity in Britain, is already investing 1.2 billion pounds
in upgrading the network which provides power to London, east
and southeast England over the next seven years.
The 20-year EIB loan adds to this investment and is also in
addition to the bank's existing commitment of 350 million
pounds.
"Investment in energy infrastructure across the UK is
essential to upgrade equipment, ensure supply and expand
innovative services," Jonathan Taylor, EIB Vice President, said
in a statement.
($1 = 0.7156 pounds)
