LONDON Nov 7 Britain's National Grid
cancelled a notice to back-up power suppliers that they might be
called upon on Monday after supply forecasts improved.
The company said earlier that power supply margins could be
close to dipping below adequate levels during the peak demand
period in the late afternoon.
The automated alert was cancelled three hours later when
updated forecasts showed a comfortable supply margin had been
restored.
Last month, National Grid said Britain's electricity supply
would be tight this winter, but there would be enough power to
meet demand due to emergency back-up capacity it procured last
year.
It forecast the surplus power margin to be 6.6 percent this
winter.
The day-ahead UK baseload power price rose 60 percent
earlier on Monday to 150 pounds per megawatt hour due to colder
temperatures, less wind energy output and tight power supplies
in neighbouring France due to nuclear reactor outages.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Mark Potter)