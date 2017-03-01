LONDON, March 1 Britain's energy market
regulator Ofgem has made a shortlist of six bidders who are
competing to own and operate power transmission links to three
offshore wind farms off the east coast of England, it said on
Wednesday.
The three wind farms are Dudgeon, Rampion and Race Bank off
the coasts of Norfolk and Suffolk. The three links are the first
of five under a fifth round of tenders to grant offshore
transmission licences, Ofgem said in a statement.
The fifth round has an estimated value of 2 billion pounds
($2.5 billion) and will connect 2.3 gigawatts of generation
capacity.
The bidders are Balfour Beatty Investments,
Equitix, Diamond Transmission Partners, Mari Energy
Transmission, Transmission Capital Partners and Triton
Transmission.
Construction on Rampion wind farm is due to be completed in
2018, Dudgeon offshore wind farm is due to be completed late
this year and Race Bank is also still under construction.
($1 = 0.8083 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)