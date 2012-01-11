* Economic slowdown to add to oversupply as demand sinks * Low wholesale prices to force suppliers to cut bills * Plants may use running hours in 2012 ahead of carbon tax By Karolin Schaps LONDON, Jan 11 Britain's short-term power prices, already under pressure from mild weather and a slowing economy, could fall further in 2012 as nearly 3,500 megawatts (MW) in net production capacity comes on line, figures compiled by Reuters show. Power for delivery this summer, a benchmark electricity contract, has fallen by one quarter over the past seven months due to concerns about declining energy demand as Britain threatens to slip back into recession and milder-than-average weather leaves wide supply margins. Those margins could grow further as the market will gain two large gas-fired power plants with a capacity of 3,300 MW and new installed wind power of over 2,000 MW, or an estimated 630 MW based on an expected load factor of 30 percent. "Growing capacity pressures prices lower, especially with the weak demand we are seeing," said one UK power trader at a large utility who preferred to remain anonymous. UK power demand in the first nine months of 2011 fell 2 percent year on year, the latest government data showed. Energy analysts at Deutsche Bank last week forecast that EU economies would slip back into recession this year, an event which will further dent demand for energy. "Should growth in the Eurozone and EU economies contract by more than the -0.5 percent we are assuming, we would be forced to re-consider our demand forecasts for electricity," Deutsche analysts said in a 2012 outlook report. Against the backdrop of this bleak demand outlook stands a projection of an additional 3,355 MW of new power production capacity entering the British market in 2012 (see table below). Electricity surplus forecasts for the last 10 weeks of the year are around one third above those expected between weeks 4-14 at just over 20,000 MW, National Grid data showed. Further losses in wholesale power prices will also increase pressure on Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers: EDF Energy, RWE npower, E.ON, Scottish Power, Centrica and SSE, to lower retail tariffs, which they raised by double figures several months ago. EDF Energy, which on Wednesday announced it would cut gas prices in the UK by five percent from February 7, said it had maintained its electricity tariff because it had only passed on an inflation-based increase in November. The average power price increase of its rivals was more than double EDF Energy's 4.5 percent rise. Two smaller suppliers, Ovo Energy and Co-operative Energy, have also reduced energy bills in response to recent weak wholesale prices. CARBON TAX Thick supply margins could receive another booster from high polluting power plants using up allocated running times ahead of the start of a mandatory carbon tax from April 2013, traders said. "Given people have to start paying for carbon in 2013, we should see as many people as possible generating this summer and winter rather than beyond that when they have to pay more," a UK power trader at a different utility said. Britain will introduce a mandatory 16-pound-per-tonne minimum price to be paid for carbon emissions from April 1, 2013, rising to 30 pounds per tonne by 2020. In comparison, the European Union Allowance contract for delivery in December 2013 was trading at 7.83 euros per tonne on Wednesday. Around 8.3 gigawatts (GW) of coal and oil-fired power capacity will have to shut down in Britain by the end of 2015 under an EU-wide directive which imposes limits for climate-harming emissions. Emissions-intensive power plants will have to either adhere to a 20,000-hour running time limit before the end of 2015 or install equipment to lower pollution. UK POWER NEW STARTS, PHASE OUTS IN 2012 --------------------------------------- NAME SIZE DEVELOPER START/END DATE ---- ---- --------- -------------- Pembroke CCGT 2,000 MW RWE npower Q3 West Burton CCGT 1,300 MW EDF Energy Starts Q1 Offshore wind 327 MW* Various By year end Onshore wind 303 MW** Various By year end Tilbury biomass -350 MW RWE npower January conversion Oldbury 1 nuclear -225 MW Magnox February reactor TOTAL 3,355 MW *1,091 MW in net capacity equals 327 MW when taking an average 30 percent load factor ** 1,010 MW in net capacity equals 303 MW when taking an average 30 percent load factor Sources: RenewableUK, utilities