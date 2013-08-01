* Southern generators to pay around 5 pounds/kW more
* Northern Scottish producers to pay around 13 pounds less
* Non-intermittent power plants to pay extra peak charge
LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's energy regulator
unveiled plans on Thursday to reduce the difference in power
transport charges between the north and the south of the
country, a discrepancy that has been preventing some new green
energy projects from being built.
The new power transmission programme, which is determined by
the regulator, Ofgem, and implemented by network operator
National Grid, will next year see southern power
companies pay around 5 pounds per kilowatt (kW) more and those
in the north of Scotland pay around 13 pounds less.
Currently, power generators in northern Scotland pay around
25 pounds per kW, compared with around 2 pounds charged in
southern Wales, due to their distance from major demand centres.
"This proposal will narrow the difference in generation
tariffs between the north and south of Britain," Ofgem said,
adding National Grid's revenue would not be affected by the
changes.
Transmission charges are paid by electricity generators and
suppliers for using the high-voltage electricity network across
Britain.
Scotland-based power generators, such as Scottish Power
, have delayed investment decisions because of higher
transmission charges in the north as well as a lack of clarity
about the government's electricity market reform currently
passing through Parliament.
The company welcomed the changes on Thursday but said
further improvements were needed.
"We welcome the fact that Ofgem is minded to address the
long-standing over-charging of Scottish generators, especially
renewables," said a spokesman.
The proposed new charging regime will also differentiate
between intermittent and non-intermittent power production
sites.
Britain's drive to build more renewable energy power plants,
especially in Scotland, has forced the regulator to adapt
network rules to new production patterns.
The country's installed wind energy capacity surpassed 10
gigawatts on Thursday with the opening of the 270 megawatt Lincs
offshore wind farm.
Non-intermittent producers, such as gas-fired power plants,
which use the grid more often than for example wind farms, will
pay a so-called peak security charge on top of a basic fee that
will be paid by all generators.
The current methodology of higher charges for those
producers furthest from demand centres will be upheld under the
new regime, Ofgem added.
Subject to a consultation period, the new charging
methodology will come into effect from April 1, 2014.