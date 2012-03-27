* UK investment decisions difficult as reform uncertain

* Germany, France pushing ahead with offshore wind

LONDON, March 27 Britain, now Europe's top offshore wind hub, will fall behind other European countries if the UK government fails to stick to its market reform timetable, the head of utility Scottish Power said.

"The concern I have for the UK is if we don't get the details out and make our announcements quickly, there's the risk the investment goes to Germany or to France," said Keith Anderson, chief corporate officer at Scottish Power, at a conference in London.

Britain is the world's top offshore wind market with around 2,000 megawatts (MW) installed and plans to become a major hub for offshore wind manufacturing and research, with several global companies such as Spain's Gamesa already establishing a presence in Britain.

The government currently subsidises offshore wind power production, but the regime is expected to change from the middle of this decade under a market reform, which will reward all forms of low-carbon energy through so-called contracts for difference.

Details of how the contract will be set up are expected soon, and reform proposals are due to be put forward to Parliament for approval in May, but Anderson said the schedule could slip.

"The problem now is: are people going to be willing carrying on investing in Round 3 (offshore wind) projects if we don't know the answers to the market review?" Anderson said.

Germany has proposed the involvement of its development bank in funding some of the costs for building offshore wind, and France is close to announcing the outcome of its first offshore wind tender.

Scottish Power plans to build an offshore wind farm of up to 7,200 MW capacity in a joint venture with Sweden's Vattenfall , but Anderson said the uncertainty about the subsidy regime made an investment decision difficult.

The East Anglia offshore wind farm could come into operation around 2016/17, the time when Britain's renewable energy subsidy regime is due to change.

"It's becoming a time issue, because we need to start making investment decisions now for operations in 2016/17," he said.

Britain estimates it can build up to 18 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power capacity by 2020.

The UK government has earmarked 60 million pounds ($95.8 million) of funding for major offshore wind manufacturing facilities in England, and the Scottish government is supporting renewable energy infrastructure projects through a 70 million pound budget.