* Consumers missold loan insurance must file complaint by
2018
* Banks already set aside 28 bln pounds for compensation
* Banks will also have to fund communications campaign
(Adds more detail, consumer reaction)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 26 Britons who were missold loan
insurance, in what turned out to be the country's costliest
consumer finance scandal, will have until 2018 to claim
compensation under regulatory plans intended to draw a line
under the issue.
Britain's banks, which have already set aside more than 28
billion pounds ($42 bln) to cover payment protection insurance
(PPI) complaints are also keen to close the issue. Lloyds
Banking Group alone is accounting for about half the
total compensation payments.
The banking watchdog, in a consultation paper published on
Thursday, set out new rules on PPI complaints and said a
campaign to inform consumers about the time limit would be
funded by banks who missold the insurance.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposed setting a
deadline for new complaints on PPI sales of two years after the
start date of the new rules, meaning some time in 2018.
"Consumers who are unhappy about PPI should continue to
complain to the firms concerned and to the Financial Ombudsman
Service if they are not satisfied with the response," the FCA
said in a statement.
Making a complaint is free and most people should not need
to use a claims management company to help them, it added.
Thursday's announcement is largely in line with a
pre-announcement by the FCA in October on PPI, which was
intended to give borrowers cover against possible default on a
loan, such as a mortgage, but was often missold to people would
could not make a claim.
Consumer campaign website MoneySavingExpert.com said the
proposed new rules and time limit were a "done deal", and was
disappointed the deadline for claims was not longer to give
consumers more time.
The regulator said the same deadline would apply to
complaints being contemplated following the so-called Plevin
landmark ruling last year by the Supreme Court, which suggested
there might be additional cause for complaint concerning
commissions paid on PPI sales.
A commission of 50 percent or more on a PPI sale should be
deemed unfair, with the customer potentially eligible for
compensation. However, the FCA proposed some additional
flexibility around this threshold, such as when it concerns
particularly vulnerable people.
The average commission was about 67 percent and compensation
would be paid on commission above the 50 percent "unfair"
threshold.
The watchdog said its consumer communications campaign would
cost 42.2 million pounds or 3.64 pounds per PPI complaint, paid
by 18 lenders over two years in proportion to their level of PPI
complaints.
The FCA said it could not reasonably estimate the costs and
benefits of the planned new rules and communications campaign.
($1 = 0.6633 pounds)
