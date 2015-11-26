LONDON Nov 26 Britain's financial watchdog
published plans on Thursday to set a deadline for claims against
banks for the mis-selling of loan insurance, which has become
the costliest scandal for the country's banking industry.
The Financial Conduct Authority published a consultation
paper setting out new rules and guidance on payment protection
insurance (PPI) complaints.
It proposes setting a deadline for new complaints on PPI
sales two years after the start date of the new rules, meaning
sometime in 2018.
Thursday's announcement is largely in line with a
pre-announcement the FCA made in October.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)