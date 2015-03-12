(Adds BBC report)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, March 12 Terry Pratchett, the British
author whose fantasy novels sold in their tens of millions
worldwide, has died of a rare form of Alzheimer's disease aged
66, his publisher said on Thursday.
News about the death of Pratchett - who campaigned during
his final illness for legalising assisted death - came on his
Twitter account in a series of tweets written in the style of
his Discworld novels, where Death always talks in capital
letters.
"AT LAST, SIR TERRY, WE MUST WALK TOGETHER," said the first
tweet on @terryandrob. "Terry took Death's arm and followed him
through the doors and on to the black desert under the endless
night," said the second, while a third read simply: "The End".
Pratchett died at home surrounded by his family with his cat
sleeping on his bed, Transworld Publishers said. The BBC
reported that his publisher had said Pratchett's death was
entirely natural and unassisted, despite his campaigning for the
right of terminally ill people to be helped to commit suicide.
The author, who wore a trademark broad-brimmed black hat,
was diagnosed in 2007 with posterior cortical atrophy, a
progressive degenerative condition. Continuing to write, he
completed his last book, a new Discworld novel, in the summer of
2014 before succumbing to the final stages of the disease.
Pratchett gave numerous interviews and lectures in which he
spoke frankly about his disease - and his love of 16th century
English composer Thomas Tallis.
"I would like to die peacefully with Thomas Tallis on my
iPod before the disease takes me over and I hope that will not
be for quite some time to come, because if I knew that I could
die at any time I wanted, then suddenly every day would be as
precious as a million pounds," he said in 2010.
"If I knew that I could die, I would live. My life, my
death, my choice."
GIANT TURTLE
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Twitter: "His books
fired the imagination of millions and he fearlessly campaigned
for dementia awareness".
Literary figures also expressed their sadness. Canadian
author Margaret Atwood wrote: "I vastly enjoyed his playful,
smart Discworld books."
His publishers said the world had lost "one of its
brightest, sharpest minds". "In over 70 books, Terry enriched
the planet like few before him," said Larry Finlay, managing
director at Transworld, a division of Penguin Random House.
"As all who read him know, Discworld was his vehicle to
satirise this world. He did so brilliantly, with great skill,
enormous humour and constant invention," he said.
A unique creation, Discworld is a circular world set on the
backs of four elephants standing on the shell of a giant turtle,
populated by a vast and colourful cast of characters inspired by
the worlds of fantasy, folk tales and mythology.
Pratchett used Discworld to parody those genres, but also to
send up aspects of modern life by drawing often incongruous
connections between his imaginary world and things ordinary
people living in 20th century Britain would recognise.
Selections of Pratchett's quotes quickly appeared on British
newspaper websites while fans exchanged their favourite quips
from Discworld characters online.
This was one popular example:
"DON'T THINK OF IT AS DYING," said Death. "JUST THINK OF IT
AS LEAVING EARLY TO AVOID THE RUSH."
(Editing by Michael Holden, Guy Faulconbridge and David Stamp)