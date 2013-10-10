Oct 11 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
US SHUTDOWN: MARKETS RALLY AS DEAL EDGES CLOSER
Stocks rallied in the US as the White House and the
Republicans edged closer to a crucial breakthrough to prevent
America crashing through its $16.7 trillion borrowing limit.
BLACKBERRY CO-FOUNDER MIKE LAZARIDIS CONSIDERING BUYING
MOBILE PHONE MAKER
BlackBerry co-founder Mike Lazaridis has increased his stake
in the struggling smartphone maker and is considering buying the
entire company, according to a securities filing.
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL SHARES: THOUSANDS FAIL IN APPLICATIONS FOR LARGER
STAKE
Anyone who applied for more than 10,000 pounds of Royal
Mail shares - an estimated 34,500 individuals - will be
left empty-handed after the government chose to favour small
investors over those who regularly play the stock market.
BT RETURNS TO MOBILE PHONE BUSINESS WITH EE DEAL
BT is back in the consumer mobile phone business after
signing a partnership deal with EE under which the former
national monopoly will return to wireless, more than a decade
after it sold off the O2 network.
The Times
HOME-BUYING AT ITS HIGHEST FOR FIVE YEARS
Mortgage lending has bounced back to levels not seen since
before the financial crisis, driven by demand from buyers with
small deposits.
BOOKIES SPARED CRACKDOWN ON BETTING MACHINES
Bookmakers breathed a sigh of relief yesterday after the
Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it had decided not
to reduce stakes or prizes on lucrative fixed-odds betting
terminals (FOBTs), where punters can stake 100 pounds per play
and win a jackpot of 500 pounds.
The Independent
TORIES 'TO CUT AID GIVEN TO POOREST CUSTOMERS BY ENERGY
COMPANIES'
Senior Conservative ministers are attempting to cut the
amount of money energy firms have to spend helping their poorest
customers reduce the cost of their bills, The Independent
understands.
Sky News
ROYAL MAIL: SOVEREIGN FUNDS TO GET SHARES
A clutch of the world's most powerful sovereign wealth funds
are expected to be allocated millions of pounds worth of shares
in Royal Mail even as thousands of British investors are frozen
out of the privatisation.
ENERGY BILLS: SSE TO RAISE TARIFFS BY 8.2 PCT
SSE has become the first of the so-called 'big six' energy
firms to confirm it is raising prices ahead of winter, sparking
a bitter backlash among consumer groups, politicians and
regulators.