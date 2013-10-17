Oct 18 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
TREASURY MAKES ALMOST 1 BILLION STG FROM ENERGY HIKES
Tory MPs have called for David Cameron to scrap VAT on
energy bills after official figures revealed that the government
has made almost 1 billion pounds from price hikes in the past
seven years.
BARCLAYS FACES NEW LIBOR RIGGING 'REVIEW'
Barclays could face a fresh investigation into its
attempts to manipulate Libor after the discovery of a cache of
documents related to the scandal that were not available to
regulators before its £290m settlement last year.
The Guardian
BRITISH GAS HIT BY BACKLASH OVER 10 PERCENT PRICE HIKE
British Gas has turned a consumer and political backlash
over a 10 percent increase in energy bills into a public
relations disaster after trying to head off criticism of the
price hike by using social media.
GRANGEMOUTH OIL REFINERY OWNER TELLS WORKERS THEY FACE D-DAY
The owner of the Grangemouth oil refinery has told its 1,300
workers they face "D-Day" as it demanded they accept cuts to
jobs and pensions plus other changes to their working conditions
to keep the plant open.
The Times
CAMERON AND DAVEY TELL CONSUMERS TO LEAVE BRITISH GAS AFTER
9.2% PRICE RISE
Customers who have big energy bills have only themselves to
blame, ministers suggested yesterday, as British Gas announced
the biggest price hike of the year so far.
SKY SEES OFF BT CHALLENGE WITH 37,000 NEW TV CUSTOMERS
BSkyB added 37,000 new customers to its TV offering in its
first quarter, brushing off BT's attempts to muscle in on the
market with its new sports channel.
Sky News
NATIONWIDE JOINS BANKS' RUSH FOR NEW CHAIRMEN
Nationwide, Britain's biggest building society,
has joined the growing list of major financial institutions
seeking new chairmen by embarking on a search to replace
Geoffrey Howe.
DR MARTENS IN TALKS ABOUT PERMIRA TAKEOVER
Dr Martens, one of the most prominent names in British
fashion, is in talks to sell itself to Permira, the private
equity firm. R Griggs Group, the British family concern that
owns Dr Martens, is in advanced negotiations about a deal that
could be tied up as soon as next month.