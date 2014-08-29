The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

CAMERON BRACED FOR MORE UKIP DEFECTIONS

David Cameron has been warned to brace himself for more defections in the coming months after a leading Conservative MP stunned Westminster by quitting his seat and switching to Ukip.

BIG HITTERS CLASH IN BATTLE FOR SCOTLAND

There are just three weeks to go before Scotland votes on independence - and the trickle of business leaders prepared to declare their hand has suddenly become a flood.

The Guardian

SMEs FEELING THE PINCH AS FUNDING FOR LENDING FAILS TO PICK UP

Business lending remains in the doldrums despite the economic recovery after the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) recorded another poor performance in the second quarter.

DOUGLAS CARSWELL'S DEFECTION TO UKIP PUTS PRESSURE ON DAVID CAMERON

David Cameron was forced to interrupt a pre-referendum trip to Scotland on Thursday as the Conservative leadership scrambled to deal with the surprise defection of a hardline Eurosceptic MP to Ukip, triggering an early byelection.

The Telegraph

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: CBI CHAIRMAN WARNS OF 'ENORMOUS' RISKS WITH A YES VOTE Sir Mike Rake, president of the Confederation of British Industry, says Scottish secession will endanger the recoveries on both sides of the border.

SHELL COULD RESURRECT CONTROVERSIAL ARCTIC OIL DRILLING PLAN

Royal Dutch Shell could resurrect its controversial plan to drill for oil in the Alaskan Arctic after filing new plans with the U.S. government.

Sky News

BUSINESS LEADERS BACK SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE

A letter by more than 200 business figures supporting Scottish independence has been published, just 24 hours after opponents made a similar pitch.