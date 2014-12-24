The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
MANSION TAX WOULD START 'ON DAY ONE' UNDER LABOUR, SAYS ED
BALLS
Owners of properties worth more than 2 million stg face
paying a mansion tax from "day one" of a new Labour government,
Ed Balls has said. The shadow chancellor revealed he plans to
impose the extra levy in 2015-16, even though the 12-month
period begins before the election. (thetim.es/1zvzSAx)
MORTGAGE LENDING COMES OFF BOIL AS MARKET SLOWS
Mortgage lending dropped by a fifth over the past year as
the housing market catches a chill, but George Osborne's
overhaul of the unpopular stamp duty system could change
everything. Mortgage approvals for house purchase fell to 36,717
in November, down from 37,153 in October, according to the
British Bankers' Association (BBA). (thetim.es/1JQdPYA)
The Guardian
BLOWS FOR OSBORNE AS GROWTH REVISED DOWN AND CURRENT ACCOUNT
DEFICIT SOARS
George Osborne's hopes of using a strengthening economy as
the springboard for election victory next May have been dealt a
double blow with news of weaker growth during 2013 and 2014 and
the biggest current account deficit in the UK's history. The
Office for National Statistics said the economy's performance
throughout much of 2013 and 2014 had been less impressive than
initially thought. (bit.ly/1vkXX6E)
GREEK MPS' SECOND FAILURE TO ELECT HEAD OF STATE BRINGS SNAP
ELECTION CLOSER
Greece has come a step closer to a snap general election
that could plunge the eurozone into renewed crisis after Athens'
parliament failed for a second time on Tuesday to elect a new
head of state. (bit.ly/16NTF2v)
The Telegraph
RBS SUSPENDS BONUSES FOR 18 EMPLOYEES AS FOREX PROBE DEEPENS
Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended the bonus pots
of 18 traders as part of an internal investigation into foreign
exchange rigging. (bit.ly/1GVlQJs)
UK HOME SALES FALL BELOW 100,000 FOR FIRST TIME IN A YEAR
The number of homes sold in the UK fell below 100,000 in
November for the first time in a year, Government figures have
shown. A total of 98,490 residential properties were sold last
month, according to HM Revenue and Customs data, the lowest
level since November last year, when 99,320 homes changed hands.
(bit.ly/1xeH04a)
Sky News
TOP UKIP OFFICIAL CLEARED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT
UKIP's general secretary has been cleared of impropriety
after an inquiry into claims he sexually harassed a would-be
parliamentary candidate. (bit.ly/1zRNLqH)
RSA TALKS TO INFLEXION OVER NON-CORE SALE
RSA Insurance Group PLC, the FTSE-100 insurer, is
in talks to sell a division which helps employers to comply with
industrial safety requirements, the latest in a string of asset
disposals since ousting its chief executive last year. (bit.ly/1xJqt7Z)
The Independent
DANNY ALEXANDER INTERVIEW: OSBORNE SAVAGED BY HIS CLOSEST
ALLY IN THE COALITION
George Osborne has been accused by his Liberal Democrat
deputy of planning the "wilful destruction" of key public
services if the Conservatives win next May's general election.
Danny Alexander, a loyal ally of the Chancellor since the
Coalition was formed in 2010, said Osborne would make 60 billion
stg of unnecessary cuts by 2020. (ind.pn/1AFVR6W)
TATE GALLERIES FORCED TO DISCLOSE THE EXTENT OF
CONTROVERSIAL BP SPONSORSHIP DEAL
The Tate has been ordered to reveal how much sponsorship it
receives from oil giant BP PLC after a landmark victory
by environmental campaigners.(ind.pn/13uzFzs)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)