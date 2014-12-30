The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

RAIL CHIEFS 'SHOULD FACE THE SACK' OVER CHRISTMAS CHAOS

Rail bosses should be sacked after tens of thousands of passengers endured a weekend of misery because of delayed engineering work and signal failures, a senior Tory MP said yesterday. (thetim.es/1zs9xOU)

XIAOMI VALUATION HITS $45 BLN IN FOUR YEARS

The brand may be unknown to smartphone addicts in Britain but Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has emerged as the most likely company to knock the iPhone off its perch after a funding round valued the 4-year-old business at a staggering $45 billion. (thetim.es/1xtYxCu)

The Guardian

TALKTALK MOVES TO RELIEVE TESCO OF LOSS-MAKING BLINKBOX VENTURE

Telecoms group TalkTalk has entered the race to buy Tesco PLC's loss-making video streaming service Blinkbox. Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis is thought to be keen to offload the business, which was among investments made by his predecessor Philip Clarke in a push, which included the launch of the Hudl tablet, to embrace the digital age. (bit.ly/1zNflYp)

CITY LINK PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM HOPES TO RECOVER 20 MLN STG DESPITE JOB LOSSES

The private equity firm behind City Link expects to recover 20 million stg from the collapsed parcel carrier as it was confirmed thousands of employees would lose their jobs on New Year's Eve. (bit.ly/1y2nnfB)

The Telegraph

BANKS NOT YET 'COMPLETELY SAFE' SAYS MERVYN KING

Banks have not completely recovered from the 2008 financial crisis but will not be responsible for the next crash, the former governor of the Bank of England predicted on Monday.

UK HOUSING CRISIS: BRICK STOCKS HIT RECORD LOW

Brick stocks in the UK have reached the lowest level on record as merger mania grips the sector. Stockpiles of the vital building blocks dipped to 323 million at the end of October, down almost a third from 500 million in 2012, after stocks of more than 1 billion were recorded in 2009, according to monthly reports from the Department for Business Innovation and Skills, and the Office for National Statistics. (bit.ly/1JXrKMM)

Sky News

GLASGOW HEALTHCARE WORKER DIAGNOSED WITH EBOLA

A female healthcare worker who returned to Glasgow from Sierra Leone last night has been confirmed as having Ebola. The woman, possibly a nurse, returned to Scotland via Casablanca and London Heathrow, arriving into Glasgow Airport on a British Airways flight at around 11:30 p.m. (bit.ly/1AZWEzN)

JD WETHERSPOON 'TO CREATE 15,000 JOBS'

The pub chain JD Wetherspoon says it is to create 15,000 jobs over the next five years. The company, which already operates 930 pubs and employs 34,000 staff, said the new jobs would be the result of a 400 million stg investment including the opening of 200 new pubs across the UK and Ireland. (bit.ly/1tfwnHk)

The Independent

INVESTMENT IN UK TECH FIRMS SOARS TO 1.4 BLN POUNDS

UK-based tech companies attracted $2.1 billion in venture capital funding this year, compared to $1.1 billion in 2013, according to data compiled by CB Insights.

(1 USD = 0.64 pounds)

