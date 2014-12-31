The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

EBOLA NURSE WAS CLEARED AFTER TESTING 'SHAMBLES'

A nurse infected with ebola was tested seven times at Heathrow before being cleared to fly home to Glasgow, it emerged yesterday, as Britain's first line of defence against the virus was branded "shambolic". (thetim.es/1D4L320)

UK PROPERTY PRICES GROW AT SLOWEST RATE IN MORE THAN A YEAR

British house prices rose at their slowest rate in more than a year this month, according to Nationwide, in a further sign of a property slowdown. House prices in the UK increased 7.2 per cent in the year to December, the smallest annual increase since November 2013. (thetim.es/1A9cYwW)

The Guardian

NETWORK RAIL BOSS WILL NOT TAKE BONUS AFTER CHRISTMAS RAIL DISRUPTION

Mark Carne, the embattled chief executive of Network Rail, has said he will not take his bonus amid an outcry over major rail disruption over the Christmas period. (bit.ly/1D4Lkly)

AID CHARITIES HIT BY BANKS' FEAR OF TERRORISM FINES

Charities working in crisis-hit regions are failing to receive millions of pounds in funding because of banks' fears of incurring tough penalties for failing to stop the flow of terrorist funds and money laundering, according to a report. (bit.ly/13I13dy)

The Telegraph

BP INVESTIGATED FOREX TRADERS AMID 'CARTEL' FIXING CLAIMS

BP PLC has investigated whether traders on its foreign exchange desk were involved in the manipulation of the $5.3 trillion a day currency market, it emerged on Tuesday night. (bit.ly/1B2R8fK)

BRENT OIL HITS NEW LOW AS OPEC PRICE WAR DEEPENS SLUMP

Brent crude plunged below $57 per barrel briefly on Tuesday, marking a new five-and-a-half-year low as traders bet that the global oversupply of oil will continue deep into 2015. (bit.ly/1txYEPh)

Sky News

EBOLA NURSE COULD BE GIVEN BLOOD FROM SURVIVOR

A nurse being treated for Ebola at a London hospital could be given blood donations from survivor Will Pooley to overcome the deadly virus. (bit.ly/1rycZKc)

THATCHER WAS WARNED 'BIG BANG' WOULD GO BAD

Margaret Thatcher was warned about the dangers of deregulating the banks prior to the Big Bang of 1986, according to files released by the National Archives. Robert Armstrong, the Cabinet secretary, expressed fears of "unscrupulous" money-making and "a bubble that will be pricked in a year or two". (bit.ly/1zuAhOO)

The Independent

LABOUR SHUNS BLACK AND ASIAN CANDIDATES IN WINNABLE SEATS

Ed Miliband is facing calls from within his own party to take action to secure the election of more black and Asian Labour MPs, amid signs that key constituencies are shunning candidates from ethnic minorities. (ind.pn/1zODQEM)

