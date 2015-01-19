Jan 19 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
One of Asia's richest men is in talks to buy O2, Britain's
second-largest mobile phone operator, for as much as 9 billion
pounds ($13.63 billion). City sources said Telefonica SA
, which bought O2 a decade ago, was in early stage
discussions with Three's owner, Hutchison Whampoa,
controlled by the Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. (thetim.es/1ISmhoR)
Mclaren is looking to raise 300 million pounds from new
investors, with two-thirds of the cash earmarked for an overhaul
of the shareholder structure. Ron Dennis said about 200 million
pounds would be returned to McLaren Technology's existing
investors. (thetim.es/1yzR3jm)
The Guardian
Bentham Europe, the Australian litigation funder
coordinating shareholders legal action against Tesco
is promising to launch more mass claims against large firms in
the UK. (bit.ly/1Ggit2X)
This Tuesday, a judge in New Orleans will begin his final
reckoning for one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S.
history. Judge Carl Barbier has presided over the case and will
start assessing the final fine BP, the oil company held
most responsible for the disaster, will pay. (bit.ly/1sSCFSg)
The Telegraph
The chairman of Lloyds Banking Group Plc of London,
the oldest and best-known name in the insurance world wants to
develop hubs or "mini Lloyd's" in emerging markets around the
world to provide new opportunities to expand the business and
reduce the risk of being stuck at the crossroads with the other
players in the London market. (bit.ly/1yxnk9f)
Infrastructure investment group John Laing is expected to
announce that it plans to return to the public markets in a
flotation that could see it valued at up to 1 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1CmByds)
Sky News
The Treasury has resumed selling taxpayers' stake in Lloyds
Banking Group as George Osborne eyes a 3 billion
pounds windfall ahead of May's general election. The sell-off is
being structured through a mechanism known as a trading plan,
which will enable UK Financial Investments to offload small
clusters of shares during a six-month period. (bit.ly/1yx6bwq)
Britain and the U.S. will stage cyber "war games" together
to boost both countries' resistance to cyberattacks. During
talks in Washington David Cameron and President Barack Obama
also agreed to set up of a joint "cyber cell" to defeat
cyberattacks, the White House said in a statement. (bit.ly/1zqfAJc)
The Independent
Conservative MPs will launch a campaign to force Tony Blair
to reveal how much he earns and continue to declare who pays him
for the rest of his life. His most controversial source of
wealth is from the commissions he accepts in countries with
questionable civil rights records. (ind.pn/1BQnNpN)
Thousands of rail passengers hoping to travel between London
St Pancras, Paris and Brussels face a second night stranded in
the wrong country. Just as Eurotunnel and Eurostar trains were
starting up again after yesterday's fire in the Channel Tunnel,
the link was closed again for two hours on Sunday morning
because of an unrelated power issue. (ind.pn/1ye5p8x)
($1 = 0.6602 pounds)
