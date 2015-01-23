Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Eurozone borrowing costs dived to record lows, the euro fell
and shares were pushed higher yesterday in a "textbook reaction"
to the European Central Bank's landmark 1.1 trillion euros
($1.25 trillion) stimulus package. Although prices moved
favourably as traders cheered the bigger-than-expected move,
many remained sceptical that the money-creation splurge would be
enough to pull the 19-nation eurozone out of its economic
paralysis. (thetim.es/1CnLkOY)
George Osborne has told corporate bosses that he can
transform Britain into the "go-to western economy" for business
if the Tories are re-elected. At a private breakfast with chief
executives in Davos, the chancellor said he was committed to
more structural reforms, including to the labour market to make
it easier for companies to hire and fire. (thetim.es/1t3BCzh)
The Guardian
The American private equity fund KKR & Co LP has
bought the British train ticket website thetrainline.com,
derailing its planned float on the London stock market.
Trainline was one of the first companies of the year to announce
an initial public offering, which a source familiar with the
deal said could have valued the firm at more than 500 million
pounds ($750.30 million). (bit.ly/1CjT6Jn)
The Duke of York has publicly denied allegations he had
underage sex with an American teenager, reiterating and
reaffirming previous Buckingham Palace statements rebutting the
claims. Prince Andrew's first public response to the claims was
made as he addressed an annual reception for 200 guests at the
World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (bit.ly/1y4JgVq)
The Telegraph
David Cameron has said a radical transfer of tax-raising
powers is the right long-term "resting place" for Scottish
devolution as he dismissed Scottish National Party complaints
the plans had been watered down and did not go far enough. (bit.ly/186PjEe)
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is to create a new leader in
Britain's mobile phone industry after agreeing to buy O2 for
more than 10 billion pounds. Telefonica SA, the owner
of O2, will announce a merger with Li's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
on Friday morning. (bit.ly/1CjXubt)
Sky News
Npower will become the fourth of Britain's six biggest
energy companies to cut gas prices as pressure intensifies on
suppliers to pass on the benefit of falling wholesale prices.
Sky News has learned that Npower, which is owned by the German
utility group RWE AG, will announce that it is cutting
its standard gas tariff by more than 5 percent, making it the
largest reduction unveiled during the current round of cuts. (bit.ly/1Je1GeO)
The furniture chain DFS is to target a valuation of up to 1
billion pounds in a London stock market listing next month that
will include a substantial offering to retail investors. The
company, which is owned by private equity group Advent
International, will say that it wants to raise well over 100
million pounds from the initial public offering and that it will
use the proceeds to redeem a 200 million pound bond. (bit.ly/1yKRpny)
The Independent
The boss of Royal Mail has claimed that 2015 is the year
that "big retailers will realise that quality counts" and opt
for its services after rivals City Link and Yodel struggled in
the crucial run-up to Christmas. Royal Mail delivered
unexpectedly decent festive results, with UK parcels up 4
percent, sending it to the top of the FTSE 100. (ind.pn/1untO6E)
Boris Johnson has reportedly paid the overdue taxes to the
United States government he previously described as "outrageous"
and said he did not intend to pay. All U.S. citizens, including
those who live and work outside the country, are obliged to file
a tax return and pay US taxes. (ind.pn/1yKYR1M)
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
($1 = 0.6664 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)