The Times
SSE Plc has become the fifth big energy supplier to
lower household bills in the wake of a slump in wholesale costs.
The 4.1 percent cut in gas prices, equivalent to 28 pounds ($42)
off an annual gas bill, will not, however, take effect until
April 30, when household consumption eases. (thetim.es/1EnCwdK)
Paying for goods using cash will be regarded as "peculiar"
within a decade, the head of Visa in Britain claims. Kevin
Jenkins, UK managing director of the transactions processing
network, said the total amount spent on the company's plastic
cards rose by 8.3 percent to 600 billion pounds last year. (thetim.es/1CrD1Bv)
The Guardian
BP Plc has frozen the pay of its 84,000 staff around
the world in response to oil prices falling by more than half in
the past six months. Weeks after cutting 300 jobs in Aberdeen,
Scotland, the oil company's boss, Bob Dudley, sent a memo to all
its staff outlining the decision to hold salaries at last year's
levels because of the harsh trading environment. (bit.ly/1H1h2FX)
Interest rates in the UK could rise sooner than markets
expect, a top Bank of England policymaker has said. Traders have
pushed back expectations of interest rates rising from a record
low of 0.5 percent because inflation has come down sharply in
recent months. A hike is not priced in until halfway through
next year. (bit.ly/1wyevrD)
The Telegraph
Struggling supermarket chain Tesco Plc has given up
on Blinkbox Books after failing to find a buyer for the
division. The decision by the grocery giant puts 60 jobs at the
book division under threat. (bit.ly/1uv5WOo)
Diageo Plc, the owner of Guinness and Johnnie Walker
whisky, has warned suppliers that it plans to take three months
to pay its bills, making it the latest high-profile company to
put pressure on its supply chain. (bit.ly/1y0sU1m)
Sky News
Some of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds will hold
talks with the government about ploughing billions of pounds
into British infrastructure projects. The attendees are expected
to include sovereign funds from China, Kuwait and Qatar, major
pension funds such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
and UK insurers such as Aviva, Legal & General and Prudential.
(bit.ly/18m29yE)
Flybe Group Plc, the regional budget airline, has
endured a stock sell-off after admitting its annual profits
would fall short of expectations. The carrier's third-quarter
trading update said passenger revenues fell 3.8 percent in the
final three months of 2014 to 126.8 million pounds amid strong
competition on some new London City airport routes. (bit.ly/15MBREI)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)