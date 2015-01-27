Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

SSE Plc has become the fifth big energy supplier to lower household bills in the wake of a slump in wholesale costs. The 4.1 percent cut in gas prices, equivalent to 28 pounds ($42) off an annual gas bill, will not, however, take effect until April 30, when household consumption eases. (thetim.es/1EnCwdK)

Paying for goods using cash will be regarded as "peculiar" within a decade, the head of Visa in Britain claims. Kevin Jenkins, UK managing director of the transactions processing network, said the total amount spent on the company's plastic cards rose by 8.3 percent to 600 billion pounds last year. (thetim.es/1CrD1Bv)

The Guardian

BP Plc has frozen the pay of its 84,000 staff around the world in response to oil prices falling by more than half in the past six months. Weeks after cutting 300 jobs in Aberdeen, Scotland, the oil company's boss, Bob Dudley, sent a memo to all its staff outlining the decision to hold salaries at last year's levels because of the harsh trading environment. (bit.ly/1H1h2FX)

Interest rates in the UK could rise sooner than markets expect, a top Bank of England policymaker has said. Traders have pushed back expectations of interest rates rising from a record low of 0.5 percent because inflation has come down sharply in recent months. A hike is not priced in until halfway through next year. (bit.ly/1wyevrD)

The Telegraph

Struggling supermarket chain Tesco Plc has given up on Blinkbox Books after failing to find a buyer for the division. The decision by the grocery giant puts 60 jobs at the book division under threat. (bit.ly/1uv5WOo)

Diageo Plc, the owner of Guinness and Johnnie Walker whisky, has warned suppliers that it plans to take three months to pay its bills, making it the latest high-profile company to put pressure on its supply chain. (bit.ly/1y0sU1m)

Sky News

Some of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds will hold talks with the government about ploughing billions of pounds into British infrastructure projects. The attendees are expected to include sovereign funds from China, Kuwait and Qatar, major pension funds such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and UK insurers such as Aviva, Legal & General and Prudential. (bit.ly/18m29yE)

Flybe Group Plc, the regional budget airline, has endured a stock sell-off after admitting its annual profits would fall short of expectations. The carrier's third-quarter trading update said passenger revenues fell 3.8 percent in the final three months of 2014 to 126.8 million pounds amid strong competition on some new London City airport routes. (bit.ly/15MBREI) ($1 = 0.6629 pounds) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)