Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Thousands of small businesses will be told that they may have been mis-sold interest rate caps by their lenders, potentially putting the country's largest banks on the hook for at least 1 billion pounds ($1.51 billion) in new compensation payouts. The Financial Conduct Authority is expected to say that between 5,500 and 6,000 businesses will be allowed to join its redress scheme for swap mis-selling. (thetim.es/1JQ04sc)

Soaring iPhone sales pushed the shares in a British microchip designer to their highest level in more than a year. ARM Holdings benefited from a knockout quarterly earnings report from Apple, in which the Californian technology group announced the biggest quarterly profit in corporate history. (thetim.es/1612C8t)

The Guardian

England's biggest hospitals are refusing to sign off their annual budget deal with the NHS, claiming that the 1.7 billion pounds of cuts involved will mean they can no longer guarantee the safe care of patients. In an unprecedented move, hospitals that provide 75 percent of all NHS hospital care, have vetoed plans drawn up by Monitor, the NHS's financial regulator, to reduce their income to help the service balance its books. (bit.ly/1ESbFUA)

Ed Miliband has stressed that the new Scottish Labour leader, Jim Murphy, has his full backing to make his own decisions for his party north of the border, as polls suggest a potentially devastating swing from Labour to the SNP. (bit.ly/1DjU3jt)

The Telegraph

The yields on 10-year Government bonds have hit record lows, as the returns on sovereign debt have fallen across the globe. The returns offered on the UK instruments, also known as Gilts, fell below 1.4 percent for the first time in history.(bit.ly/1wFHxWl)

A British grandmother who tried to kill herself rather than face extradition to the U.S. was today spared prison after she and her husband admitted to fraud charges. The Northamptonshire couple admitted to defrauding their U.S. company of $1 million, which they used to fund a lavish lifestyle of holidays in Barbados and furniture for their dog. (bit.ly/1BANQzL)

Sky News

Sky, the owner of Sky News, has announced it is entering the mobile market for the first time in a partnership with O2, allowing it to become a so-called 'quad player'. The wholesale deal, which will not affect O2's existing customers, means Sky can offer mobile services to Sky customers on Sky bills from 2016. (bit.ly/1KaToTJ)

Argos has stepped up its digital transformation by confirming plans for 10 concession outlets within Sainsbury's stores. The 10 Argos stores, to be open by the summer, would be spread across the UK. (bit.ly/1uEuVPo)

The Independent

A London start-up that delivers Nando's and Gourmet Burger Kitchen to your door has raised $25 million (16.59 million pounds) to bring its upmarket takeaway service to more cities across the UK. (ind.pn/1HiaLpw)

Shell has announced a $15 billion spending cut over a three-year period after the company responds to sliding oil prices. However, the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas giant pledged not to over-react to the falling prices, which it said created opportunities to reduce its own costs. (ind.pn/1Bzjm12)

($1 = 0.6636 pounds) (1 British pound = $1.5072) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)