The Times
Millions of council houses would be "given away" to low-paid
workers under Tory plans to reward people who come off benefits.
(thetim.es/1Aoy6RL)
The Conservatives could capture 11 of 15 Liberal Democrat
seats in the southwest, according to analysis by a leading
pollster, as David Cameron seeks to capitalise on the weakness
of his coalition partners. (thetim.es/1KNxKFp)
The Guardian
David Cameron stood accused by Ed Miliband of acting as a
"dodgy prime minister" after he repeatedly failed in the House
of Commons to say whether he had discussed tax avoidance at HSBC
Holdings Plc with Stephen Green before appointing him
as trade minister in 2011. (bit.ly/1EbWk0p)
House prices rose in January at the slowest pace in two
years across England and Wales, finds a housing market survey by
the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. (bit.ly/1DH8kJz)
The Telegraph
Talks over Greece's debt crisis appeared stuck in limbo on
Wednesday, as European finance ministers meeting in Brussels
refused to give ground over the terms of the Athens bail-out. (bit.ly/1zXGPZp)
Sky faced questions from the City on Wednesday about the
heavy price it paid to maintain Premier League superiority over
BT Group Plc in a rights auction that beat even the
highest inflation predictions. (bit.ly/16VsrH1)
Sky News
A Conservative Party treasurer has hit back at a suggestion
by Labour leader Ed Miliband that he was involved in "tax
avoidance activities". (bit.ly/1EbOSlY)
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, used a speech in
London to claim the UK Government's economic policy had failed
"categorically and comprehensively" and caused "misery" for some
of the UK's most vulnerable people. (bit.ly/1CWQBi9)
The Independent
The boss of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has denied
allegations that the department failed to act on tax evasion
claims linked to HSBC's Swiss subsidiary. (ind.pn/1ChuRYN)
The high street fashion chain New Look Eyewear Inc
could be ready to rejoin the stock market after an 11-year
absence, according to its chief executive. (ind.pn/1zVbjLz)
