The Times
LABOUR'S BIGGEST PRIVATE DONOR? 'TAX DODGE SPECIALISTS'
ACCOUNTANCY FIRM PWC
Labour's biggest private donor is the accountancy firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers the Electoral Commission revealed
yesterday despite accusations from a senior Labour MP that the
firm has been "selling tax avoidance on an industrial scale". (thetim.es/1zRI3BS)
BERLIN REJECTS GREEK PLEA TO EXTEND BAILOUT FOR SIX MONTHS
Greece's new radical left government applied today for a
six-month extension of its international bailout but Germany
dismissed the request because it failed to renew Athens'
commitments to reform and spending cuts. (thetim.es/1CPfBCN)
The Guardian
UK SOLDIER LEAVES BASE TO JOIN FIGHT AGAINST ISIS - REPORT
A serving British soldier is believed to have travelled to
the Middle East to fight against Islamic State. (bit.ly/1zRSRQz)
DAILY TELEGRAPH MAKES 'NO APOLOGY' FOR ITS COVERAGE OF HSBC
SCANDAL
The Daily Telegraph has published a leader defending its
coverage of the HSBC scandal in which it makes "no
apology" for the paper's decision to largely ignore the story.
(bit.ly/1ApK7Vr)
The Telegraph
REXAM RECOMMENDS 4.4 BLN POUNDS BID FROM BALL CORPORATION
Rexam, the British drinks can maker, has
recommended a 4.4 billion stg takeover bid from US rival Ball
Corporation after securing a break fee worth up to 302
million stg if the deal falls apart. (bit.ly/1BrSRNP)
Sky News
CHELSEA SUSPENDS THREE FANS OVER RACIST CHANT
Chelsea have suspended three supporters as the club
investigates racist chanting and a black man being pushed on the
Paris Metro. The commuter, Sylla Souleymane, appeared to be
stopped from getting on an underground train by fans travelling
to a Champions League game against Paris St Germain. (bit.ly/1ApzNNk)
THREE UK BANKS TO AWARD 2.5 BLN POUNDS-PLUS BONUS POT
Barclays and two taxpayer-backed lenders - Lloyds
Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland - will
separately announce approximately 2.8 billion stg in new awards
alongside their annual results during the next 12 days. (bit.ly/1EbiqT8)
The Independent
BRITISH GAS'S PARENT COMPANY SEES SHARES TUMBLE AFTER
ANNOUNCING 35 PCT PROFIT DROP
The parent company of British Gas has seen a dramatic fall
in profits after being hit by falling oil prices and warmer
weather. Centrica, which as well as owning British Gas
also counts Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy among its assets,
saw profits slide by 35 percent for the financial year to 31
December. (ind.pn/1DEqPhp)
