The Times
APPLE TO INVEST 1.7 BILLION EUROS IN GREEN EUROPEAN DATA
CENTRES
Apple Inc is to spend 1.7 billion euros ($1.93
billion) opening data centres in Ireland and Denmark in its
largest ever investment in Europe. The centres will support
Siri, Apple's artificially intelligent personal assistant, as
well as its App and iTunes stores, its maps and iMessage
applications, the company said. (thetim.es/1Bg7VPd)
SNOOPING TRADERS 'FORCED' HSBC CHIEF TO OPEN OFFSHORE
ACCOUNT
HSBC Holdings Plc chief executive has said it was
the ability of traders at the bank who were routinely able to
spy on the bank accounts of fellow employees that forced him to
set up a secret offshore stash for his bonuses from the lender.
(thetim.es/1DfCCBG)
The Guardian
MP MALCOLM RIFKIND CLINGS ON TO CHAIRMANSHIP OF INTELLIGENCE
COMMITTEE
Malcolm Rifkind was clinging on to chairmanship of
parliament's intelligence and security committee (ISC) on
Monday, despite being suspended from the party whip. David
Cameron said the allegations of cash for access made against
Rifkind were very serious, but added it was a matter for the ISC
to decide if he could continue as its chair. (bit.ly/1LwAabX)
HSBC SCANDAL: GEORGE OSBORNE SIGNALS NEW TAX EVASION
MEASURES
New financial and civil penalties for bankers and
accountants who aid and abet tax evasion and aggressive tax
avoidance are expected to be included in the budget next month
in the wake of the HSBC tax avoidance scandal. Information about
the planned fines emerged as George Osborne made his first
detailed parliamentary response to the HSBC affair. (bit.ly/1FQE0hp)
The Telegraph
EU LAUNCHES FULL INVESTIGATION INTO GE'S 9 BILLION POUNDS
BID FOR ALSTOM
EU regulators have launched a full investigation into
General Electric Co's 12.4 billion euros bid for Alstom
power equipment business. The European Commission is
concerned the deal will leave Siemens as the only
remaining competitor to GE in Europe in the market for
heavy-duty gas turbines used in gas-fired power plants. (bit.ly/1Flfgdw)
HUNTERS TO LIST ON STOCK MARKET, APPOINTS EX-COUNTRYWIDE
BOSS AS CEO
Hunters, the UK's sixth-largest estate agent, has appointed
former Countrywide chief executive Harry Hill as its new boss to
lead it through a stock market flotation. The group will raise
up to 2.5 million pounds privately prior to listing on London's
Aim index, in a move that will see investors, including staff
and partners, invited to buy shares. (bit.ly/1a7ES4m)
Sky News
TESCO EXEC LEAVES WEEKS AFTER SUSPENSION ENDS
Sean McCurley, a senior buying executive in the Tesco Plc
convenience operations, left the company in recent
days. His departure comes amid a huge redundancy programme at
the retailer's head office, with new chief executive Dave Lewis
committed to slashing the company's cost-base by hundreds of
millions of pounds. (bit.ly/17rIP2a)
MINIMUM PAY RECOMMENDED TO RISE TO 6.70 POUNDS AN HOUR
Business Secretary Vince Cable said the Government would
decide whether to adopt the Low Pay Commission's (LPC)
recommendation and make an announcement later. The commission
suggested that adults should be paid a minimum of 6.70 pounds
per hour, those aged 18 to 20 5.30 pounds an hour, those aged 16
to 17 3.87 pounds an hour and those on apprenticeships 2.80
pounds an hour. (bit.ly/1BgzuIa)
The Independent
HEATHROW MUST EXPAND TO COMPETE WITH INTERNATIONAL RIVALS,
SAYS AIRPORT BOSS
Heathrow must be expanded to prevent Britain falling behind
its international rivals, its chief executive has warned.
Following the London airport's busiest ever year, John
Holland-Kaye said cross-party support was needed for Howard
Davies' Airports Commission, which is expected to publish its
final report after the General Election. (ind.pn/1A0Poiv)
TREASURY MAKES 500 MILLION POUNDS SELLING LLOYDS SHARES AS
IT REDUCES ITS STAKE IN THE BANK
The Treasury has raised around 500 million pounds by selling
shares in Lloyds Banking Group. The move marks a
further reduction in its stake in the bank it bailed out in
2008. The latest trade takes its holding down to 23.9 percent
and the total amount raised from the process to just under 8
billion pounds. (ind.pn/1DN87nQ)
