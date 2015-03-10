March 10 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
QUIT OR BE SACKED, HODGE TELLS BBC HEAD
The head of the BBC's governing body, Rona Fairhead, faced
calls to quit after she was accused of being "either incredibly
naive or totally incompetent" when she was a non-executive
director of HSBC Holdings Plc.(thetim.es/1Bqtb1G)
PUBLIC SECTOR HIRING SPREE BEFORE ELECTION
The public sector is hiring at the highest levels in four
years as the government strengthens frontline services before
May's general election. Strong jobs growth in health and
education is planned over the next few months in a "pre-election
hiring spike", according to ManpowerGroup Inc, the
recruitment company.(thetim.es/1BqtI3A)
The Guardian
HSBC CHIEF ADMITS HIS TAX AFFAIRS 'FURTHER DAMAGED BANK'S
REPUTATION'
HSBC Holdings Plc's chief executive, Stuart
Gulliver, conceded in front of MPs that his personal tax and
banking affairs are further damaging the reputation of the
scandal-hit bank.(bit.ly/1Bquqh8)
BARCLAYS BOARD MEMBER TOLD TO RESIGN BY UK'S LARGEST
INVESTOR BODY
The call for the immediate departure of Sir John Sunderland,
who is chairman of Barclays PLC's remuneration
committee, is being made by the Local Authority Pension Fund
Forum (LAPFF) - which unites 64 public sector pension funds with
combined assets of 150 billion pounds ($226.61 billion).(bit.ly/1BqvAJM)
The Telegraph
APPLE CONFIRMS RELEASE DATE AND PRICES FOR APPLE WATCH
Apple Inc's long-awaited Watch Sport, Watch and
Watch Edition will go on sale in the UK on April 24, Apple has
announced, and will be available for pre-order from April 10,
with prices starting from 299 pounds ($452), 479 pounds ($724)
and 8,000 pounds ($12,086) respectively. (bit.ly/1BqwrtV)
DEFIANT GREECE AT DAGGERS DRAWN WITH EU CREDITORS
Relations between Greece and Europe's creditors are
dangerously close to a breaking point. Both sides have issued
ultimatums, each insisting angrily on fixed positions and
lashing out at each other with barely concealed animosity.(bit.ly/1HqnTVX)
Sky News
U.S. CHIEF WELLS IS THE NEW 'MAN FROM THE PRU'
Mike Wells, who is president and CEO of Jackson National
Life Insurance, has been chosen by the board of Prudential PLC
to replace Tidjane Thiam later this year.(bit.ly/1BqA7M1)
HSBC TAX SCANDAL: ARGENTINA WANTS $3.5 BLN
Argentina has stepped up its tax evasion row with HSBC
Holdings Plc by demanding it repatriate $3.5 billion
(2.32 billion pounds) of cash allegedly moved to its Swiss
private bank.(bit.ly/1HqkXIS)
The Independent
LLOYDS SHARE SALE EARNS TREASURY £500M
The Treasury has sold off taxpayer-owned shares in Lloyds
Banking Group Plc during the past fortnight to earn 500
million pounds ($755.35 million). Lloyds said the Treasury's
holding is now just below 23 percent.(ind.pn/1HqmwXk)
($1 = 0.6619 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)