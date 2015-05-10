May 11 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
FRONTRUNNER DAN JARVIS QUITS RACE FOR LABOUR LEADERSHIP
Dan Jarvis, the former paratrooper tipped to replace Ed
Miliband, today rules himself out of the race and launches a
devastating critique of the former Labour leader.(thetim.es/1zR4fD0)
The Guardian
IAIN DUNCAN SMITH BACK IN CABINET TO OVERSEE 12 BLN POUNDS
IN WELFARE CUTS
Iain Duncan Smith is to press ahead with his controversial
welfare reforms after David Cameron confirmed that the former
Conservative leader would remain in the cabinet as the work and
pensions secretary.(bit.ly/1zR4wWI)
GEORGE GALLOWAY TO MOUNT LEGAL CHALLENGE OVER ELECTION
DEFEAT
George Galloway has said that he has begun legal proceedings
to overturn the election result in Bradford West, after he lost
by more than 11,000 votes to the Labour candidate, Naz Shah.(bit.ly/1zR4Kgk)
The Telegraph
DAVID CAMERON: I'VE ALREADY STARTED EU NEGOTIATIONS
David Cameron has already begun negotiations with his
European counterparts over Britain's membership of the EU, it
emerged last night as sources indicated that an in-out
referendum could take place as early as next year.(bit.ly/1zR4RZe)
HSBC TO LEND 8 BLN POUNDS TO UK'S SMALL BUSINESSES
HSBC, the UK's largest bank, is setting aside 8
billion pounds to increase its loan offerings to small and
medium-sized businesses across the UK.(bit.ly/1zR53Ic)
Sky News
MICHAEL GOVE TO BECOME NEW JUSTICE SECRETARY
Michael Gove has been brought back to a frontline Cabinet
role to oversee Conservative plans to scrap the Human Rights
Act.(bit.ly/1zR5tOI)
MANDELSON LASHES OUT AT MILIBAND 'EXPERIMENT'
New Labour architect Lord Mandelson has said Ed Miliband's
selection as Labour leader was the result of "trade union abuse"
and his election campaign had badly damaged the party.(bit.ly/1zR5L8c)
The Independent
TESCO AXES PWC AS AUDITOR AFTER ACCOUNTING SCANDAL
Tesco has dumped its auditors of 32 years, PwC, in
the wake of the 263 million pounds accounting scandal that hit
the supermarket last year.(ind.pn/1cniEvO)
MPS SET TO FIGHT THREAT TO AXE BIS DEPARTMENT
A powerful committee of MPs is set to grill ministers over
whether the new government is developing plans to abolish the
Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) department.(ind.pn/1cnj6KG)
