May 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
FROM MARKET STALL TO 100 MILLION POUNDS PAYDAY
In a sign of the rising profitability of cut-price stores
that undercut supermarkets, TPG Capital Management LP,
the American buyout firm, has agreed to purchase a majority
stake in Poundworld. (thetim.es/1E87O38)
TALKTALK ACCUSES BT OF 'BULLYING' TACTICS
The chief executive of TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc
has accused BT Group Plc's management of trying to bully
the new government after her rival threatened to pull the plug
on an upgrade to the country's broadband network if it is broken
up. (thetim.es/1e4fDBU)
The Guardian
VAROUFAKIS REFUSES ANY BAILOUT PLAN THAT WOULD SEND GREECE
INTO 'DEATH SPIRAL'
Greece's embattled finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis,
stepped up his war of words with eurozone policymakers on
Thursday, saying he wished his country still had the drachma,
and would not sign up to any bailout plan that would send his
country into a "death spiral". (bit.ly/1QNOvVV)
The Telegraph
MARIO DRAGHI HITS BACK AT CRITICS OF QE AS GREEK WOES
CONTINUE
Mario Draghi has hit back at critics of the European Central
Bank's bond-buying programme, insisting that the bank's actions
would help households and businesses prepare for higher interest
rates in the future. (bit.ly/1d07rlQ)
LLOYDS CHAIRMAN: OSBORNE COULD SELL ENTIRE TAXPAYER STAKE IN
12 MONTHS
Lloyds Banking Group Plc's chairman, Lord
Blackwell, has suggested the Government's entire remaining stake
in the bank could be sold off within a year. (bit.ly/1A3qqGD)
Sky News
JIM O'NEILL NAMED AS A TREASURY MINISTER
Jim O'Neill, who chaired Goldman Sachs Asset Management
following the financial crisis, will be commercial secretary to
the Treasury and known as Lord O'Neill. (bit.ly/1E87ZLy)
BRAIT SNAPS UP NEW LOOK IN 1.9 BLN DEAL
Brait SE, the private equity vehicle of Christo
Wiese, will announce on Friday that it has reached agreement
with fashion retailer New Look's shareholders to buy the
company. (bit.ly/1e4gsKZ)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas; Editing by Frances Kerry)