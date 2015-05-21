May 21 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
BARCLAYS FINED RECORD $2.4 BLN OVER FOREX FIX
Six of the world's largest investment banks, including
Barclays Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland, have
been fined about $5.7 billion by U.S. regulators in the second
and final major settlement with the industry over the foreign
exchange markets manipulation scandal. (thetim.es/1egFHKc)
JUDGE REJECTS BAIL PLEA FROM LONDON'S 'FLASH CRASH' TRADER
The British trader blamed for helping to wipe hundreds of
billions of dollars off the value of U.S. shares five years ago
is facing a fifth week behind bars after a judge rejected his
appeal against a 5 million pounds ($7.77 million) bail
condition. (thetim.es/1egGFpH)
The Guardian
SCORES OF ALLEGED PHONE-HACKING VICTIMS PREPARE TO SUE
MIRROR PUBLISHER
Trinity Mirror Plc is facing a soaring legal bill
after dozens of alleged phone-hacking victims, including senior
Labour party figures, scores of TV stars and David Beckham's
father, prepare to sue the Daily Mirror publisher. A number of
journalists at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the People
were accused at the trial of carrying out "industrial-scale
phone hacking" between mid-1999 and 2009. (bit.ly/1egIfb2)
DAVID CAMERON WARNED HE COULD LOSE MINISTERS OVER EU
REFERENDUM CAMPAIGN
David Cameron is being warned that a number of ministers
will resign unless he allows cabinet members to follow their
conscience and campaign for a no vote in the EU referendum. (bit.ly/1egIt29)
The Telegraph
GEORGE OSBORNE TO PRIVATISE 23 BLN STG OF TAXPAYER ASSETS
George Osborne has pledged to privatise 23 billion pounds
($35.72 billion) of government assets by the end of the next
year in an attempt to bolster public finances and increase
productivity. (bit.ly/1egJuqL)
AIRBUS CHIEF SAYS FUTURE INVESTMENT AT RISK IF UK LEAVES
EUROPE
The head of Airbus in the UK, Paul Kahn, has said
the aerospace and defence giant would reconsider future
investment in the United Kingdom were it to leave the European
Union. (bit.ly/1egJK9o)
Sky News
HG TO BUY EFFECTS FIRM THE FOUNDRY FOR $310.60 mln
The Foundry, which offers post-production and other services
to film and television studios, is being bought by Hg Capital, a
London-based private equity firm. (bit.ly/1egEYsn)
BOOKER TO BUY LONDIS AND BUDGENS CHAINS
Food wholesaler Booker is to buy the Londis and
Budgens chains in England, Scotland and Wales in a deal that
will strengthen its status as an independent grocery retailer.
(bit.ly/1K2RSUJ)
The Independent
VODAFONE HEAD JOINS DEUTSCHE BANK IN WARNING OVER EU EXIT
The battle over Britain's membership of the European Union
intensified as two of the country's largest employers warned
that an exit would be damaging to the economy. (ind.pn/1egIG5m)
WAGES PAID TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL BE CONFISCATED BY THE
POLICE, SAYS DAVID CAMERON
The wages paid to illegal migrants working in the shadow
economy will be confiscated by police as part of a fresh drive
by David Cameron to push down immigration. (ind.pn/1egJ6IS)
