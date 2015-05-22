May 22 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
SALMOND WILL WORK WITH THE TORIES ON EU REFERENDUM
Alex Salmond has said that he will campaign alongside George
Osborne to keep Britain in Europe - despite having lambasted
Labour for sharing a platform with the Conservatives in the
Scottish independence referendum. (thetim.es/1KnBmC7)
EXAM BOARDS ORDERED TO MAKE THEIR MATHS QUESTIONS EASIER
Exam boards have been ordered to rewrite their practice
papers for the new maths GCSE after the regulator ruled that
they were much too difficult.
The Guardian
TESCO GIVES ITSELF POWER TO CLAW BACK SENIOR STAFF BONUSES
Tesco Plc has introduced provisions to claw back
bonuses from Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis and Finance
Director Alan Stewart if financial results are misstated or the
executives were to damage the company's reputation. (bit.ly/1KnBCkC)
RBS PAVES THE WAY FOR GOVERNMENT TO SHED ITS 79 PCT STAKE
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing the
way for the government to sell down its 79 percent stake by
asking shareholders to approve the cost of producing any
documents and fees associated with the process. (bit.ly/1KnBKAG)
The Telegraph
GRAND BARGAIN EMERGING ON EUROPE AS GERMANY ADJUSTS TO
CAMERON VICTORY
Germany has opened the door to a grand bargain and possible
treaty changes to prevent Britain pulling out of the European
Union, a risk deemed calamitous for German interests and for the
long-term stability of the EU. (bit.ly/1KnBWjn)
TOBACCO COMPANIES PREPARE MULTI-BILLION COMPENSATION CLAIMS
OVER UK PLAIN PACKAGING
Tobacco companies are preparing to launch what could be one
of the biggest ever legal claims against the British government
for losses as a result of the introduction of plain packaging
for cigarettes. (bit.ly/1KnC42g)
Sky News
UP TO 1,600 JOBS TO BE LOST AT MAGNOX SITES
Up to 1,600 jobs are to be lost at 12 Magnox nuclear power
sites by September 2016, the company has said. The company says
the job reductions, amid the sites' decommissioning, will affect
staff, agency and contract workers. (bit.ly/1KnChm4)
WORLDPAY HUNTS NEW CHAIR AS ALLAN STEPS DOWN
John Allan, the new chairman of Tesco, is to step down from
his role at Worldpay as the payments processing giant heads
towards one of London's biggest stock market flotations in
years. (bit.ly/1HxiPT4)
The Independent
TESCO ANNOUNCES PLANS TO CUT SUGAR CONTENT OF ITS SOFT
DRINKS BY FIVE PER CENT EVERY YEAR
Supermarket giant Tesco Plc plans to cut the sugar
content of its soft drinks by 5 percent every year, in what
campaigners described as the first "major sugar reduction
programme" of any retailer. (ind.pn/1KnCRQV)
