The Times

SALMOND WILL WORK WITH THE TORIES ON EU REFERENDUM

Alex Salmond has said that he will campaign alongside George Osborne to keep Britain in Europe - despite having lambasted Labour for sharing a platform with the Conservatives in the Scottish independence referendum. (thetim.es/1KnBmC7)

EXAM BOARDS ORDERED TO MAKE THEIR MATHS QUESTIONS EASIER

Exam boards have been ordered to rewrite their practice papers for the new maths GCSE after the regulator ruled that they were much too difficult.

The Guardian

TESCO GIVES ITSELF POWER TO CLAW BACK SENIOR STAFF BONUSES

Tesco Plc has introduced provisions to claw back bonuses from Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis and Finance Director Alan Stewart if financial results are misstated or the executives were to damage the company's reputation. (bit.ly/1KnBCkC)

RBS PAVES THE WAY FOR GOVERNMENT TO SHED ITS 79 PCT STAKE

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing the way for the government to sell down its 79 percent stake by asking shareholders to approve the cost of producing any documents and fees associated with the process. (bit.ly/1KnBKAG)

The Telegraph

GRAND BARGAIN EMERGING ON EUROPE AS GERMANY ADJUSTS TO CAMERON VICTORY

Germany has opened the door to a grand bargain and possible treaty changes to prevent Britain pulling out of the European Union, a risk deemed calamitous for German interests and for the long-term stability of the EU. (bit.ly/1KnBWjn)

TOBACCO COMPANIES PREPARE MULTI-BILLION COMPENSATION CLAIMS OVER UK PLAIN PACKAGING

Tobacco companies are preparing to launch what could be one of the biggest ever legal claims against the British government for losses as a result of the introduction of plain packaging for cigarettes. (bit.ly/1KnC42g)

Sky News

UP TO 1,600 JOBS TO BE LOST AT MAGNOX SITES

Up to 1,600 jobs are to be lost at 12 Magnox nuclear power sites by September 2016, the company has said. The company says the job reductions, amid the sites' decommissioning, will affect staff, agency and contract workers. (bit.ly/1KnChm4)

WORLDPAY HUNTS NEW CHAIR AS ALLAN STEPS DOWN

John Allan, the new chairman of Tesco, is to step down from his role at Worldpay as the payments processing giant heads towards one of London's biggest stock market flotations in years. (bit.ly/1HxiPT4)

The Independent

TESCO ANNOUNCES PLANS TO CUT SUGAR CONTENT OF ITS SOFT DRINKS BY FIVE PER CENT EVERY YEAR

Supermarket giant Tesco Plc plans to cut the sugar content of its soft drinks by 5 percent every year, in what campaigners described as the first "major sugar reduction programme" of any retailer. (ind.pn/1KnCRQV) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)