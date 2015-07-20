July 20 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Barclays Plc is planning to cut more than 30,000
jobs within two years after firing Antony Jenkins, its chief
executive, this month. (thetim.es/1CKc13g)
Ladbrokes Plc and Coral are close to agreeing to
terms of a 3.5 billion stg merger that would create Britain's
biggest bookmaker. (thetim.es/1Sw07M1)
The Guardian
The BBC could be part-funded by subscriptions on top of a
licence fee in the future, John Whittingdale, the culture
secretary has said, stressing that every option would be open to
discussion in the government's forthcoming review of the
corporation. (bit.ly/1VijkVO)
Prime Minister David Cameron has said the UK should "step up
and do more" in the fight against Isis in Iraq and Syria, in the
clearest sign yet that he is committed to sending UK forces to
join US-led air strikes in Syria. (bit.ly/1e9243t)
The Telegraph
The owners of Travelodge are preparing to check out of the
hotel business after appointing Deutsche Bank AG to
advise them on a 1 billion stg sale or stock market float of the
company. (bit.ly/1CKfcIs)
Seabrook Crisps, the family-owned Yorkshire snacks business,
has been sold to the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group
for 35 million stg. (bit.ly/1Kf1gpm)
Sky News
Fidelity Growth Partners Europe has agreed to inject the
money into Made.com (IPO-MADE.L) alongside Partech Ventures, a
Paris-based investment firm. (bit.ly/1Viu1HV)
John McFarlane, new chairman of Barclays, will on
Monday be named as a new member of the Treasury's Financial
Services Trade and Investment Board. (bit.ly/1JqzG5A)
The Independent
Holidaymakers in Greece are already being warned about VAT
rises. A letter has surfaced on Twitter informing guests at the
Athens Ledra Hotel that VAT on food and drink has increased 10
per cent. (ind.pn/1I8GPgi)
