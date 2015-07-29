July 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BANK ADMITS BLUNDER OVER TAX BILL FOR DIRECTORS

The Bank of England admitted it failed to pay the correct tax on some former senior directors' train travel and hotel costs. (thetim.es/1D7hph6)

GKN WINS DOGFIGHT WITH 700 MLN EUROS DEAL TO BUY FOKKER

GKN, the private equity company owned by Arle Capital, is paying 706 million euros ($781 million) for Fokker, the Dutch aircraft maker founded in 1919. (thetim.es/1D7hQrY)

The Guardian

LONDON MOSQUE CHAIRMAN DEMANDS REMOVAL FROM BANKS' TERRORISM BLACKLIST

The chairman of Finsbury Park mosque has demanded to be removed from a confidential terrorism blacklist used by UK high street banks, warning that it "alienated and demonised" members of the mainstream Muslim community. (bit.ly/1D7khdU)

The Telegraph

SANTANDER UK'S FINANCE BOSS QUITS IN FRUSTRATION AT FLOAT DELAYS

Stephen Jones, Santander UK's chief finance officer, is leaving the bank after four years, as the stock market flotation appears to have been postponed for the foreseeable future. (bit.ly/1D7iWUo)

RESTRUCTURE BANKS TO HELP WIDER SOCIETY, SAYS BOE CHIEF ECONOMIST

Banks are too focused on executive pay and shareholder dividends and need to focus more on the rights of employees, their creditors and wider society, according to the Bank of England's Chief Economist Andy Haldane.

Sky News

WEMBLEY ARENA OWNER QUINTAIN LANDS 650 MLN POUND BID

Quintain Estates and Development Plc, the quoted property developer behind Wembley Arena, is in secret talks with U.S.-based Lone Star Funds about a private equity takeover that will value it at more than 600 million pounds ($936.66 million). (bit.ly/1IpEZl6)

UK ECONOMY POSTS 0.7 PCT SECOND QUARTER GROWTH

UK economic growth accelerated to 0.7 percent in the second quarter of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics, which said the growth meant that GDP per head was back to its pre-crisis peak in 2008. (bit.ly/1D7hfGz)

The Independent

TECH LONDON 500 INITIATIVE LAUNCHES TO 'MATCH' IT FIRMS WITH TALENTED STUDENTS TO OFFER DIGITAL APPRENTICESHIPS

Five hundred IT firms in London are being offered the opportunity to pledge a job vacancy and have first pick of fresh digital talent straight from school and college. (ind.pn/1D7jKZC)

TESCO TO BAN RIBENA AND CAPRI-SUN PRODUCTS ALONG WITH OTHER SUGARY DRINKS TO TACKLE OBESITY

Tesco Plc has announced plans to axe sugary drinks, which would lead to the removal of some best-selling products by Ribena and Capri-Sun from shelves. (ind.pn/1D7k22w)

($1 = 0.6406 pounds)

