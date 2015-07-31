July 31 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
RBS SHARE SELL-OFF IS GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT
The government is set to launch its first sale of Royal Bank
of Scotland Group Plc shares since the lender's 46
billion pound ($71.73 billion) taxpayer-funded rescue nearly
seven years ago, marking the beginning of the bank's return to
private ownership. (thetim.es/1DdcgEl)
MPs QUESTION HEDGE FUND TIES OF BANK'S NEW RATESETTER
The newest member of the Bank of England's rate-setting
committee, Gertjan Vlieghe, will face tough questions from the
Treasury select committee after it emerged that he has retained
a financial link to a hedge fund, raising concerns over a
potential conflict of interest. (thetim.es/1DdcImb)
The Guardian
SANTANDER'S UK SPIN-OFF DELAYED
The spin-off of Spanish bank Santander's UK arm has
been pushed back for a number of years, the chief executive
officer of the British operation has revealed. Nathan Bostock
said on Thursday he did not expect the flotation of the
business, first mooted five years ago, to take place "for the
next couple of years". (bit.ly/1Ddd0ta)
IMF WILL REFUSE TO JOIN GREEK BAILOUT UNTIL DEBT RELIEF
DEMANDS ARE MET
The International Monetary Fund will refuse to participate
in a new bailout for Greece until there is an "explicit and
concrete agreement" on debt relief from the country's eurozone
creditors, an IMF official has confirmed. (bit.ly/1DddlMs)
The Telegraph
FORMER RABOBANK TRADER BANNED FROM WORKING IN THE CITY OVER
LIBOR FRAUD
A Libor-manipulating trader from Dutch institution Rabobank
has been banned from working in the UK's financial services
industry by the Financial Conduct Authority. (bit.ly/1Ddgvj9)
DEUTSCHE BANK MUST DO BETTER, NEW CHIEF JOHN CRYAN TELLS
STAFF
Deutsche Bank's profits are "not nearly good
enough", the German firm's new chief executive told staff as he
unveiled his first set of financial results. New boss John Cryan
criticised costs, litigation and fines, and operating
inefficiencies at the lender on Thursday. (bit.ly/1DdgJqA)
Sky News
IOD CHIEF CALLS FOR EARLY EU REFERENDUM
Simon Walker, the head of one of Britain's Institute of
Directors (IoD), will urge David Cameron on Friday to hold the
referendum on the UK's European Union (EU) membership next year
and avoid an "inappropriate" delay. (bit.ly/1Dd9miR)
FOOD GROUP BRAKES COOKS UP 2.5 BLN STG FLOAT PLAN
Brakes Group, the UK's biggest food distributor, has begun
preparing for a stock market listing in London that could see it
valued at up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.90 billion). (bit.ly/1Ddmjcx)
The Independent
ALEXIS TSIPRAS TRIES TO CALM HIS INCREASINGLY FRACTURED
SYRIZA PARTY WITH INTERNAL VOTE ON BAILOUT PLANS
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has made a
last-minute bid to secure unity in his increasingly fractured
Syriza party, with the offer of an internal referendum this
Sunday. (ind.pn/1Ddm2Gp)
TESCO SCRAPS 'UNEXPECTED ITEM IN THE BAGGING AREA' AS
SELF-CHECKOUTS SWITCH TO LESS 'FRUSTRATING' AUDIO
Tesco Plc is to replace the audio on its self
checkout machines with one that is "friendlier, more helpful and
less talkative". It will also scrap the infamous alert
"unexpected item in the bagging area" that was introduced with
the self-checkout machines in 2003. (ind.pn/1DdlOPD)
($1 = 0.6413 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)