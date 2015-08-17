Aug 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

TUI Group is considering spinning off non-core assets with a turnover of about 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion). The travel group behind the Thomson and First Choice holiday brands could seek a separate listing for its non-mainstream operations, including brands such as hotelbeds.com, Crystal Ski Holidays and Hayes & Jarvis, while retaining a stake. (thetim.es/1TLGcim)

Morrisons is considering selling its M Local convenience stores to Greybull Capital, the investment firm best known for buying Monarch Airlines. Greybull is understood to be in discussions over financing a deal to back a group of industry executives who are planning to take control of about 160 M Local stores as Morrisons re-focuses on its core supermarket operation. (thetim.es/1TLGgOQ)

The Guardian

Young people without jobs will be sent to boot camp to prepare them for work as part of a "no excuses" approach to eradicating youth unemployment, said Matt Hancock, a Cabinet Office minister. The senior Conservative, who heads David Cameron's earn or learn taskforce, will set out plans for jobseekers aged between 18 and 21 to be placed on an intensive activity programme within the first three weeks of submitting a claim. (bit.ly/1TLIttI)

Homebuyers waiting for the traditional sharp summer fall in house prices are set to be disappointed, as asking prices for homes coming on to the market fell by just 0.8 percent in August, according to property website Rightmove. Rightmove found the usual summer dip of 1.5 percent was not matched as average prices of new listings on the market fell 0.8 percent, while north-east saw rise of 1.2 percent. (bit.ly/1TLJcLy)

The Telegraph

The rehabilitation of UK banks has taken another step forward as a prominent fund manager, Hermes, looks to buy back into the industry, even as lenders continue to deal with overhanging problems with their finances and culture. Hermes is reviewing the sector after moves by European banks to reduce their international businesses and slash balance sheet leverage. (bit.ly/1HQbIzi)

The devastation wrought by the oil price crash on Britain's North Sea industry is set to be laid bare when one of the region's biggest contractors, Wood Group, reveals that it has cut 4,000 jobs since the start of the year. The job losses will be detailed when the FTSE 250 company, which lays pipes for oilfields and helps staff oil rigs, announces its interim results on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1KqdXez)

Sky News

Fintrax Group, one of the world's leading providers of VAT refunds to international travellers, is being put up for sale amid a furious attack by government ministers on major British retailers. Exponent Private Equity, owners of Fintrax are to begin talks with prospective buyers within weeks. (bit.ly/1TLFcuD)

The Greek parliament has approved a three-year, 85 billion euros rescue package following a night of debate and delays. Politicians pass a bill for 85 billion euros in aid over three years - hours before eurozone ministers decide whether to approve the package. (bit.ly/1TLFAJk) ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)