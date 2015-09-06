The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
David Cameron will suffer an embarrassing Commons defeat
when MPs return to the House today unless he halts the "dirty
dealing" over the EU referendum, a former cabinet minister has
warned. (thetim.es/1O74Chz)
The slump in the value of the euro against the pound has
driven exports of Britain's world-leading food and drink,
including whisky, chocolate, cheese, beef and especially salmon,
into Europe to a five-year low. (thetim.es/1JZGhUN)
The Guardian
Panasonic Corp, one of the world's largest
electronics companies, has urged the UK government to think
again about its plans to cut subsidies for homeowners who
install solar panels. (bit.ly/1K0fYSF)
Two of Britain's largest housebuilders, Berkeley Group
Holdings Plc and Persimmon Plc, could hand out
about 1 billion stg to their top executives and managers in pay
and bonuses over the next six years, boosted by strong UK house
prices and government-subsidies for home-buyers. (bit.ly/1hOsd9R)
The Telegraph
The CBI has issued a strongly worded attack on the
Competition and Markets Authority's plan for price caps on
energy tariffs, arguing it would actually leave consumers worse
off and harm competition. (bit.ly/1Kz6kZw)
Greek voters are set to punish the government of prime
minister Alexis Tsipras after polls show his hard-left Syriza
party is on course for a shock defeat in a general election
later this month. (bit.ly/1EH1MNY)
Sky News
Marcato Capital Management, the American activist fund
manager which demanded that InterContinental Hotels Group
pursue a mega-merger with a rival, has offloaded its
200 million stg stake in the company. (bit.ly/1UvzI7m)
The owner of Quorn, the meat-free food producer, is to kick
off a 500 mln stg auction of the business that will cement its
status as one of Britain's biggest home-grown consumer brands.
(bit.ly/1O77L0B)
The Independent
David Cameron faces a three-pronged attack from eurosceptic
Conservative MPs as they threaten to join forces with Labour and
the Scottish National Party to force a defeat on the Government
over its proposed rules for the EU referendum. (ind.pn/1EJwlTu)
