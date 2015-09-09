Sept 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Britain will be asked to become part of a permanent system
of European Union migrant quotas to replace existing asylum
rules under proposals for a Europe-wide immigration system
tabled by Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European
Commission, today. (thetim.es/1O0Nzi1)
Britain's factories suffered a sharp setback in July as
exports fell sharply in a move that is likely to dampen the
recovery and reinforce concerns about the UK's two-speed
economy, official figures show. (thetim.es/1LY2INS)
The Guardian
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is winding down its inquiries
into hundreds of British customers who used HSBC Holdings Plc
Swiss bank to evade tax, a senior official has
admitted. (bit.ly/1FyvZKk)
Sports Direct International Plc has insisted it is
"not operating Dickensian practices", in the face of growing
shareholder unrest at Mike Ashley's sportswear retailer. (bit.ly/1LkVwbR)
The Telegraph
Jean Claude-Juncker, president of the European Commission,
has warned that Greece's third government in four years will
have no flexibility over its new 86 billion euro bail-out plan
and could still face the prospect of a disorderly exit from the
eurozone. (bit.ly/1Npyu9G)
Morrisons has agreed a deal to sell-off 140 shops of its M
Local in a 25 million pound deal that brings about the end of
the supermarket chain's convenience market ambitions. (bit.ly/1iew3Ks)
Sky News
Ingenico Group SA, a French payments processing
company, has raised the stakes in the battle to win control of
Worldpay Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L) , its UK-based rival, by tabling a
higher bid in an effort to derail a 6 billion pound-plus stock
market listing. (bit.ly/1FxRVVV)
UK exports fell by 9 percent in July and manufacturing
output tumbled, renewing fears about the pound's strength in a
shaky global economic recovery. (bit.ly/1JUWBXG)
The Independent
A German regional labour court issued a temporary injunction
against the pilot's union Vereinigung Cockpit on Wednesday,
calling time on a two-day strike that had grounded more than
1000 Lufthansa AG planes. (ind.pn/1VOlprR)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)