The Times
Revenues at Manchester United plunged in the past
year as it paid the price for failing to qualify for the
Champions League under David Moyes, the previous manager. (thetim.es/1QlrEzH)
Shopworkers at Lidl UK are to be paid a new
living wage in a move that the fast-growing discount chain
claims is a first in the British supermarket industry. (thetim.es/1QlrOHp)
The Guardian
Britain's aviation regulator Civil Aviation Authority has
begun enforcement action against Ryanair to make the
budget airline pay compensation to thousands of delayed
passengers in the wake of a European court judgment. (bit.ly/1QlrVmb)
About 1,700 top managers at brewer SABMiller could
be in line for payouts averaging 650,000 pounds ($1.01 million)
each if the takeover of the business behind Grolsch and Peroni
by Anheuser-Busch InBev goes ahead. (bit.ly/1Qls0q5)
The Telegraph
Dyson is hoping to hoover up shoppers with a new Apple-style
retail store in London's Oxford Street. The hi-tech British
design company, famous for its vacuum cleaners and "airblade"
hand dryers, is reportedly taking up space at 439-451 Oxford
Street, opposite Selfridges. (bit.ly/1QlsH2D)
The BBC will launch a new online streaming service in the
U.S. as part of an effort to raise more money from commercial
sources abroad. (bit.ly/1QlsLzp)
Sky News
Sky News revealed that a consortium called EME Investments 5
Ltd will announce on Friday that it has bought a majority stake
in Clive Christian from its eponymous founder. (bit.ly/1QlsWL5)
Thousands of air passengers who were refused compensation by
airlines because a plane had an "extraordinary" technical fault
could benefit from a court ruling. (bit.ly/1QlsZGI)
The Independent
New visitors were scared off Alton Towers after its Smiler
rollercoaster crashed in June, dealing a heavy blow to theme
park profits, the boss of owner Merlin Entertainments
warned today. (ind.pn/1Qlt1OU)
Sales of make-up, painkillers and shower gels at Poundland
, Home Bargains and B&M Bargains are growing faster than
at traditional high street stores. (ind.pn/1Qlt8Kq)
($1 = 0.6424 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)