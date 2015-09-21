Sept 22 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Luxury retailer, French Connection Group Plc
delivered a nasty surprise by announcing a first-half, pre-tax
loss of 7.9 million pounds. (thetim.es/1FbS7PW)
The Guardian
The emissions-fixing scandal that has engulfed Volkswagen AG
in the U.S. could extend to other companies and
countries, one of the officials involved in uncovering the
alleged behaviour has told the Guardian. (bit.ly/1FbSpq1)
Rich western countries and the world's leading developing
nations are spending up to $200 billion a year subsidising
fossil fuels, according to a report from the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development. (bit.ly/1FbSAlb)
The Telegraph
Britain's "robust" recovery has not caused price pressures
to build in the economy, according to the Bank of England's
deputy governor, Jon Cunlife, who suggested that disinflationary
forces from abroad meant there was no immediate need to raise
interest rates. (bit.ly/1FbSM3X)
China's central bank, People's Bank of China,
will start to issue short-term debt in London, the Chancellor of
the Exchequer, George Osborne, announced on Monday at the end of
high-level talks with Chinese leaders. (bit.ly/1FbTbTX)
Sky News
Tesco will decide within days whether to abandon
the sale of its data arm after financing concerns led all but
one of the bidders to withdraw from the sale process. (bit.ly/1FbULFr)
Channel 4 is in talks with the media regulator and
Government ministers about extending the tenure of its chairman,
Terence Burns, amid heightened speculation about the state-owned
broadcaster's future. (bit.ly/1FbUNNu)
The Independent
Kickstarter has voluntarily entered into a contract to
promise it will consider the social impact of its decisions. The
crowdfunding website is now a Public Benefit Corporation and has
changed its name from Kickstarter Inc to Kickstarter PBC to
reflect this. (ind.pn/1FbTAWw)
The average house prices in the UK could hit 300,000
pounds in the next three months, according to the property agent
Rightmove, after cheap borrowing and poor supply has
fuelled another record breaking month for property prices. (ind.pn/1FbTIp0)
