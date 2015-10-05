The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
- Britain's biggest insurer Prudential PLC, is
examining plans to move its headquarters from Britain to escape
onerous new European Union regulations. The radical plan could
see the 36 billion pounds ($54.66 billion)insurer sell its
British operations, or spin them out into a separate listed
company. (thetim.es/1j7GShK)
- Tesco PLC is set to report a slump in first-half
profits this week, cranking up pressure on the chief executive
and raising questions over the pace of its turnaround. Britain's
biggest supermarket is expected to reveal that operating profit
sank below 400 million pounds in the six months to August, less
than half the 916 million pounds it reported in the same period
last year. (thetim.es/1Grj5xX)
The Guardian
- The economic gap between London and other major cities
will widen significantly in the next 10 years and London's
economy is forecast to grow 27 percent by 2025, according to a
report by law firm Irwin Mitchell and the Centre for Economics &
Business Research. (bit.ly/1j8EJSS)
- HMV will continue its remarkable turnaround in the run-up
to Christmas, embarking on an international expansion drive just
two years after falling into administration. The music chain
plans to expand its website into 10 countries and open a Dubai
store next summer. (bit.ly/1PZ2SFO)
The Telegraph
- The European Central Bank is being sued by more than 200
investors over its role in Greece's debt restructuring, in a
case where a group of Italian retail investors are claiming
damages in excess of 12 million euros ($13.46 million)from the
ECB for an alleged violation of its "equal" creditor status
during the biggest private sector debt restructuring in history
in 2012. (bit.ly/1GqSeSO)
- Banco Santander SA is braced for a High Court
battle this month as a state-owned railway in Portugal claims it
was misled into signing up to a complex derivative which led to
an 89 million euros loan spiralling into a debt of almost 500
million euros, and has been called "the worst trade ever." (bit.ly/1LrF0g0)
Sky News
- The building society sector's key lobbying group has
rejected proposals to draw it into the ambit of a new umbrella
association for the banking industry in an indication of
mutuals' desire to distance themselves from the reputational
woes of their rivals. (bit.ly/1hjPGzk)
The Independent
- Every local authority in Scotland will ignore the terms of
the Government's contentious Trade Union Bill, making the
legislation unworkable north of the border. All 32 Scottish
councils will refuse to implement the conditions of the bill
when it becomes law, which include removing the process of
check-offs whereby union subscriptions are deducted from the
salaries of workers who are members of a trade union. (ind.pn/1VxYrsg)
