The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's biggest insurer Prudential PLC, is examining plans to move its headquarters from Britain to escape onerous new European Union regulations. The radical plan could see the 36 billion pounds ($54.66 billion)insurer sell its British operations, or spin them out into a separate listed company. (thetim.es/1j7GShK)

- Tesco PLC is set to report a slump in first-half profits this week, cranking up pressure on the chief executive and raising questions over the pace of its turnaround. Britain's biggest supermarket is expected to reveal that operating profit sank below 400 million pounds in the six months to August, less than half the 916 million pounds it reported in the same period last year. (thetim.es/1Grj5xX)

The Guardian

- The economic gap between London and other major cities will widen significantly in the next 10 years and London's economy is forecast to grow 27 percent by 2025, according to a report by law firm Irwin Mitchell and the Centre for Economics & Business Research. (bit.ly/1j8EJSS)

- HMV will continue its remarkable turnaround in the run-up to Christmas, embarking on an international expansion drive just two years after falling into administration. The music chain plans to expand its website into 10 countries and open a Dubai store next summer. (bit.ly/1PZ2SFO)

The Telegraph

- The European Central Bank is being sued by more than 200 investors over its role in Greece's debt restructuring, in a case where a group of Italian retail investors are claiming damages in excess of 12 million euros ($13.46 million)from the ECB for an alleged violation of its "equal" creditor status during the biggest private sector debt restructuring in history in 2012. (bit.ly/1GqSeSO)

- Banco Santander SA is braced for a High Court battle this month as a state-owned railway in Portugal claims it was misled into signing up to a complex derivative which led to an 89 million euros loan spiralling into a debt of almost 500 million euros, and has been called "the worst trade ever." (bit.ly/1LrF0g0)

Sky News

- The building society sector's key lobbying group has rejected proposals to draw it into the ambit of a new umbrella association for the banking industry in an indication of mutuals' desire to distance themselves from the reputational woes of their rivals. (bit.ly/1hjPGzk)

The Independent

- Every local authority in Scotland will ignore the terms of the Government's contentious Trade Union Bill, making the legislation unworkable north of the border. All 32 Scottish councils will refuse to implement the conditions of the bill when it becomes law, which include removing the process of check-offs whereby union subscriptions are deducted from the salaries of workers who are members of a trade union. (ind.pn/1VxYrsg)

