The Times
- The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold at the
record low of 0.5 percent once again, with Ian McCafferty
remaining the only member to vote for an increase. (thetim.es/1LpJU6Y)
- Government hopes of strong demand for Lloyds Banking Group
Plc's shares have risen after an intermediary said that
it had received more than 120,000 expressions of interest in the
three days since the proposed sale was announced. (thetim.es/1PkffOF)
The Guardian
- The Bank of England has told major banks to check the
impact of falling commodity prices on their lending positions.
The demand for information by the Bank of England has emerged at
a time when banking analysts have been questioning the exposure
of banks to the fallout in the commodity sector. (bit.ly/1jRTbPk)
The Telegraph
- Bill Gross is suing Pacific Investment Management Co,
claiming he was forced out of the asset manager he founded and
built into one of the largest in the world. The 71-year-old
investment veteran says he is owed "hundreds of millions" for
wrongful termination, breach of written contract and breach of
covenant of good faith and fair dealing, according to a court
filing. (bit.ly/1G0VSI8)
- The head of the International Monetary Fund has given a
ringing endorsement to George Osborne's plans to beef up
Britain's infrastructure, describing it as a "win-win" option to
boost growth. IMF chief Christine Lagarde said targeted
investment in infrastructure would create jobs in the short term
and lift future growth prospects. (bit.ly/1htgT2A)
Sky News
- Sky News has learnt that Metro Bank has appointed Bank of
America Corp's Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Royal Bank of Canada to work on its initial
public offering, which could take place as soon as the first
quarter of next year. (bit.ly/1WPNxLU)
The Independent
- Virgin Trains has reacted angrily to being named as the
operator with the highest rate of complaints for the 11th
quarter in a row. A spokeswoman for the firm said the score was
high because Virgin Trains makes it easier than any other train
company to provide feedback. (ind.pn/1R1MgNH)
- Lidl has said it will include staff in Northern Ireland
when it switches over to pay the living wage, reversing an
earlier decision of introducing living wage for the United
Kingdom staff excluding Northern Ireland. (ind.pn/1ZfAaXg)
