The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is expected to
increase its offer for SABMiller early this week in a
desperate attempt to land its London-listed rival. Sources close
to AB InBev, maker of Budweiser, said it was likely to table an
improved offer of 43 pounds ($65.88) to 44 pounds a share before
the 5 pm bid deadline on Wednesday. (thetim.es/1K2UmQW)
- Ineos, the chemicals giant, has agreed to buy a dozen gas
fields from L1 Energy, the London-based oil company set up by
Ukrainian billionaire Mikhail Fridman. The deal is Ineos's first
foray into oil and gas production. (thetim.es/1FZxsPA)
The Guardian
- Britain's private sector workers are enjoying the fastest
real wage growth in 14 years, with pay deals picking up as
inflation hovers close to zero, according to a leading think
tank. Analysis by the Resolution Foundation suggests that
private sector wages rose at an annual rate of up to 3.6 percent
in the three months to August, due to rising wages and flat
living costs. (bit.ly/1LIvllt)
The Telegraph
- Energy firm Carlton Power was awarded a contract by the
Department of Energy and Climate Change in 2014 to build a new
1.9 gigawatt plant at Trafford in Greater Manchester. The 800
million pound plant was due to start generating in October 2018,
but Carlton Power said it could no longer meet that date and
failed to secure financial backers for the project. (bit.ly/1R65p1a)
- Online shoppers will have to wait longer for their orders
to arrive as a shortage of lorry drivers nears crisis levels.
Freight Transport Association figures show Britain needs another
60,000 LGV drivers in addition to the 326,000 qualified in the
UK, but only 20,000 are entering the profession each year. (bit.ly/1NAbxRI)
Sky News
- The UK government will hold talks with German officials
this week in an attempt to unblock the 10 billion pound
privatisation of Urenco, the uranium processing giant. Talks
have been scheduled between two of the three shareholders in the
UK-based company amid concerns that securing the approval of the
Dutch state is proving excessively complex. (bit.ly/1LB4f9x)
The Independent
- People's access to basic rights such as water and energy
could be at the mercy of multinational corporations, according
to a new report into two controversial EU free trade deals. The
report claims that the agreements could allow all public
services to be locked into commercial deals that would place
profit above the rights of individuals to access basic services
- regardless of any possible consequences for welfare. (ind.pn/1jj63hp)
- MP's will demand to know why there are serious
inconsistencies between diesel car emissions data in testing
laboratories and on the road as the Volkswagen scandal reaches
Parliament. Volkswagen AG's UK managing director,
Paul Willis, and Paul Higgs, chief executive of the Vehicle
Certification Agency, which tests for emissions, are among
witnesses due before the House of Commons Transport Select
Committee. (ind.pn/1VMyYvf)
($1 = 0.6527 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S)